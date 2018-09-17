The Galeries Lafayette Go for Good Campaign

For more than 120 years, Galeries Lafayette has been a leader among department stores around the globe. In addition to being the renowned experts in event shopping and fashion, Galeries Lafayette has paved the way for more ethical and responsible retail experiences for stores and shoppers alike.

Galeries Lafayette is continuing its positive influence on the fashion and retail industries through their recently launched Go for Good (GFG) campaign. Featuring the tagline, “Go for Good, More Responsible Fashion,” this initiative encourages shoppers and retailers to intertwine the search for style with the search for meaning. The brand and its community of partners will be stepping up its efforts, which have already been underway, to make the fashion retail industry more socially and environmentally conscious. You can show your support for more ethical retailing by visiting one of the 62 Galeries Lafayette locations or attending a free conference at the main Paris location.

The Godmother of the Event

More than 500 brands will be supporting the GFG campaign, and one of Galeries Lafayette’s most prestigious patrons, Stella McCartney will be pioneering the efforts. As an esteemed leader in environmental issues, McCartney is determined to combine fashion and ethics without compromise.

Stella McCartney at the Go for Good launch. Photo: Paul Blind

Galeries Lafayette clients can see Stella McCartney’s vision for responsible business by visiting her several collections, including the Capsule Femme collection, the Adidas by Stella McCartney capsule, and the Capsule children’s collection at the main store. McCartney’s Go for Good space can be visited on the 1st floor at the Galerie des Galeries. Admission is free.

Other In-Store Events

Galeries Lafayette clients can attend a number of sessions and events throughout the months of September and October. Visit the second floor of the Paris Haussmann store to experience the 300-square-meter exhibition on responsible consumerism. This cafe and concept store offers “Good” lifestyle, beauty, and fashion products. Here, you can shop ethically and learn more about the overall initiative through a number of events, conferences, and activities.

Additionally, more than 500 brands will be binding together to promote more responsible retailing, and ultimately, a more responsible world. To be a part of the Galeries Lafayette Go for Good selection, brands must meet criteria involving social, local, and environmental responsibility. Galeries Lafayette will be highlighting the brands doing their part to provide more responsible manufacturing, distribution, and consumption methods.

Go for Good also includes selections from the Gourmet store. Photo: Paul Blind

The Go for Good campaign stretches far beyond fashion, and into the brand’s home, fine food, and beauty sectors Clients will discover a range of Go for Good home and food products, including teas, jams, and sweets cultivated locally on Paris rooftops. Similarly, the brand will be promoting cosmetics created responsibility, including sulphate and aluminum-free products and those sourced from 100-percent responsible backgrounds.

Be a Part of the Good Learn to be part of the “Good” with workshops at Galeries Lafayette.

Go for Good conferences are always free, but space is limited, so clients are advised to reserve quickly. Sessions range from talks on creating ethical jewelry to advice on more ethical ways to consume and how to support the industry’s most ethical brands. Galeries Lafayette is doing their part to transform the fashion and retail industries, and they are welcoming us, as consumers, to join the movement too.

This post was brought to you by Galeries Lafayette.

