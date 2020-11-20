Gainesville, Florida Welcomes Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Food Truck

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ launched a Food Truck in Gainesville, Florida this past week. The menu features delicious BBQ sandwiches and grilled hot dogs and brats. Some of the favorites were Chicago Dogs, Chili cheese dogs, and the loaded Tater Tots. The truck also offers an array of sides and has a build your own dog option too!

Melissa and Vance Gray, Franchisees, could not be happier with their choice to own a Crave Food Truck in the Gainesville market. “The demand was shocking, I knew we’d be busy and book events, but we are booking so fast and multiple events most days! It’s great because we can accommodate everything from kid’s parties, to weddings, to brewery events and more. Being so versatile makes us a unique option and I’m loving every second of it,” said Melissa. Melissa first saw the concept online and after talking with Samantha and Sal, Crave Founders, knew this was the right choice and became part of the Crave family.

The truck has a beautiful exterior and has music playing throughout multiple speakers to give customers that true “Crave” experience. You can also order ahead through their app on food truck hub, and in some areas, they offer delivery.

As Crave expands throughout the country they are looking for franchisees for food trucks as well as brick and mortar units. Currently they have food trucks in Gainesville, FL; Las Vegas, NV and Atlanta, GA. They have brick and mortar locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida, Iowa and more.

If you are interested in owning a Crave Food Truck, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit our website for more information at www.iwantcrave.com .

