Gaglione's Cucina Italiana moves from Wind Gap to Palmer

Gaglione’s Cucina Italiana has a new address in Northampton County.

The BYOB restaurant, named after husband and wife co-owners John and Antonella Gaglione of Forks Township, moved in early November from its one-year-old location at 1420 Jacobsburg Road in Wind Gap (former J&R’s Smokehouse building) to 190 S. Greenwood Ave. in Palmer Township (former James Eatery space).

“That location in Wind Gap didn’t work out for us, but everything else is the same,” Antonella said. “The veal dishes have always been my father’s trademark and they are still very much a presence on the menu.”

The new location is a homecoming of sorts as Antonella’s parents, Giuseppe and Giovanna Failla, operated Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant for nearly 12 years a little over a mile away on Greenway Street in Palmer Township.

Giuseppe is the head chef at Gaglione's while Giovanna helps with kitchen and front-of-house operations.

“Our customers who were coming from Easton are so excited,” Antonella said. “Everyone keeps telling us we’re back home.”

In addition to veal dishes such as veal bolognese and veal piccatta, other menu highlights include pasta entrees such as fettuccini alfredo and linguini fra diavolo; chicken creations such as chicken caprese and chicken Marsala; and seafood platters such as salmon provinciale and shrimp scampi.

Cosmetic changes to the Palmer space include new mauve walls, lighted swags above the windows and redecorated bathrooms.

Hours are 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Lunch hours will be added in December, Antonella said. Info: 610-438-1065.

