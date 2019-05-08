Gabby Wong Ascends to the CEO Role at FranConnect

Software industry veteran Wong leads franchise purpose-built SaaS provider to double its size in a three year period.

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) The Board of Directors of FranConnect, a leading provider of franchise performance management software for franchisors and their franchisees, have ratified the promotion of company President Gabby Wong to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Wong has served as President of the organization since September 2018. In this new role, Wong will lead all functions of the Company as it pursues another doubling of size.

“FranConnect has experienced unparalleled growth and opportunity under Gabby’s superior leadership,” said Robert Post, Executive Chairman of FranConnect. “We have a very successful executive team and that is in large part to Gabby’s vision and leadership. As a Company we believe in the power of our culture and work very hard to develop our talent to greater roles and opportunity. Gabby certainly represents that culture well and her ratification represents the Board’s commitment to her leadership.”

Under Wong’s stewardship, FranConnect achieved record financial and business growth in 2018. The business achieved an 18.4% YoY growth in revenue with a corresponding 44% increase in profitability. This was largely achieved by record-level customer retention, contract expansions, and new logo wins. Over the course of 2018, FranConnect grew its account base by 90 new brands and 20% of its existing customers expanded their relationship with new FranConnect products and solutions.

During her professional management career, Wong has held executive roles with Primavera (now Oracle), Trusted Computer Systems (now ForcePoint), Verint and Clarabridge. She joined FranConnect in 2016 as Executive Vice President of Global Operations. Wong has a well-earned reputation in positioning technology businesses for high level growth, while remaining focused on dynamic innovation, competitive market leadership and customer success.

“I’m gratified by the decision of the FranConnect board and their continued commitment to my leadership,” said Wong. “FranConnect has experienced an outstanding year of increased business sales, product innovation and overall market growth. As we look to the future, I fully expect to continue the company’s upward trajectory of success and expansion through the introduction of new product innovations for the market while remaining committed to our core value – our customers growth.”

About FranConnect

Voted the No. 1 franchising software by Entrepreneur magazine, FranConnect is the most trusted franchise management solutions provider on the market today. FranConnect solutions has been named an AWS Well-Architected System and is purpose-built to manage and optimize the complete franchise lifecycle. FranConnect is also a CIO Applications magazine Top 25 Field Service Solution Provider. Franchise brands trust FranConnect to help them achieve the sale of more units, accelerate opening times, improve franchisee engagement, performance, and to optimize royalty royalties. Discover why FranConnect customers grow 44 percent faster! Visit: http://www.franconnect.com.