Gaúchos Do Sul Announces Official Soft Opening For Highly-Anticipated Highland Village Location

The second location of the Brazilian Steakhouse will celebrate a Soft Opening on Thursday, June 11th.

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gaúchos Do Sul , Cypress’s award-winning Brazilian Steakhouse is set to bring its rodizio-style service to Houstonians in Highland Village beginning June 11th, 2020. The eatery will offer 3rd-floor seating overlooking the area, 15 cuts of meats, a robust salad bar, a full bar, and more.

Perched on the 3rd floor with glass surrounding the entire restaurant, guests can expect a great view from any table when dining at Gaúchos Do Sul in Highland Village. The restaurant will offer a variety of meats and cuts traditional to a Brazilian Churrascaria, including beef, lamb, pork and chicken. The restaurant will also be adding an additional cut to the menu: New York Kobe-style Strips. Diners can relax in the eatery’s serene ambiance while enjoying a full salad bar, complete with over 30 hot and cold items, such as guest-favorite spicy candied bacon, smoked salmon, cold cuts and cheese, and traditional salads.

Beyond an array of food, the bar will offer a great view of the restaurant, along with new selections of hand-crafted cocktails, beer, and over 200 different wines from California, South America, and beyond. Additionally, the second highly-anticipated Gaúchos Do Sul will offer two private dining areas that can accommodate space from 8 to 48. Equipped with audio and visual capabilities, the private dining areas are an elegant backdrop for business meetings, rehearsal dinners, parties, receptions, and more.

About the opening, General Manager, Daison Cima said, “I’m excited to bring a traditional Brazilian dining experience to guests in Highland Village. We’re excited about the growth of Gaúchos Do Sul and are looking forward to serving guests in the Houston area.”

Gaúchos Do Sul in Highland Village is located just east of the Galleria at 3995 Westheimer Rd. in Houston. The restaurant will offer a dinner-only service. Reservations can be made by phone at (832) 879-2926 or on their website at www.gauchosdosul.com under “Reserve A Table.” Complimentary valet is available. For more information, visit their website.

About Gaúchos Do Sul in Vintage Park

Gaúchos Do Sul is a Brazilian Steakhouse complete with Rodìzio-style service, a gourmet salad area, a cocktail lounge, a wine room, and a weekly piano bar. Gaúchos Do Sul first opened in Cypress’s Vintage Park in 2016. Since then, the restaurant has been recognized in Voyage Houston magazine and won OpenTable’s (2018, 2019, & 2020) Top 10 Diners’ Choice Awards in six categories (Best Overall, Best Service, Best Ambiance, Best Value, Good for Groups, and Special Occasions). Most recently, the eatery was awarded the “People Love Us on Yelp” for achieving 5 out of 5 stars, and was featured in Houston Chronicle’s 25 Must-Try Restaurants in the Cypress Area.

