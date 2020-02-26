Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Solidifies its Place as the Master of the Fish Taco; Announces New Citrus Heat Mahi Taco

The fast casual, Baja-style Mexican restaurant franchise is introducing a zesty twist to Mahi for a limited time at locations across the U.S.

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fuzzy’s Taco Shop always puts its guests first, from providing a value-driven, laid-back atmosphere to keeping guests satisfied with new menu items. Now, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is happy to announce the brand-new Citrus Heat Mahi Taco, available from Tuesday, February 25 to Sunday, April 12. Guests can wash down this limited-time offering with an icy-cold beverage like the brand’s famous and flavorful margaritas or a variety of beers on tap, always served at a chill price.

The Citrus Heat Mahi Taco is available with tempura or grilled Mahi with a crunchy sweet pepper and jalapeno slaw, zesty orange honey habanero sauce and garlic sauce, topped with a Fuzzy Dusted grilled pineapple.

“We started out in Texas as ‘the fish taco place’ and over the years our menu has grown to include plates and bowls,” said Fuzzy’s Taco Shop President Mel Knight. “Guests loved our Grilled Mahi Baja Tacos when we introduced them last year, so we wanted to expand the options of this great quality product. There aren’t a lot of places guests can go to get good fish that satisfies that fish taco craving, but Fuzzy’s definitely knocks it out of the park.”

Fans can further elevate their “My Fuzzy’s” neighborhood-joint experience by ordering the new Citrus Heat Mahi Taco along with the tried-and-true favorites they know and love.

“We at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop are always looking for new ways to bring our fans an undeniably awesome taco,” said Laura Purser, VP of Marketing. “The Citrus Heat Mahi Taco is so exciting because it takes us back to our fish taco roots with an extra kick and provides even more variety for our guests, especially during Lent. Our new Mahi taco delivers on our promise to keep bold, innovative and unique dishes as part of the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop experience.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop dominates the fast-casual Mexican food category, and the brand was even named No. 10 on Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018. With a best-in-class franchise offering, the unapologetic brand has captured the attention of multi-unit and multi-brand operators who are quickly scooping up territory claims. Since its inception, Fuzzy’s has opened nearly 150 restaurants across the United States through completely organic, word-of-mouth growth within the franchise community. Now THAT is a committed fan base!

The relaxed vibe, family-friendly atmosphere and customer value proposition all make Fuzzy’s Taco Shop a standout franchise and neighborhood favorite in the fast casual restaurant industry.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit myfuzzys.com .

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was named No. 10 on Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017 and was one of QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” in 2016.