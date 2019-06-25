Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Nabs No. 2 Spot for Mexican Food Franchises on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019

Baja-inspired, Laid-back Restaurant Franchise Continues to Receive Industry Accolades

Fort Worth, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fort Worth-based Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has landed the No. 2 ranking for Mexican food franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 .

More than a fifth of the companies that applied for the 2019 Franchise 500 Ranking were food-based franchises and it’s no surprise that Fuzzy’s Taco Shop ranks among the highest for Mexican food franchises. The fast-casual franchise also ranked No. 10 on Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017 and QSR’s Best Franchise Deals of 2016.

“At Fuzzy’s, we focus on three things – people, food and service. And part of what makes us so awesome is that every franchisee and team member lives out that focus with undeniable passion,” said Michael Mabry, Chief Development Officer of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Anyone who has been to a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will immediately understand why we placed so highly. With our cult-like following, come-as-you-are atmosphere, and flavorful food, there’s no surprise that Entrepreneur is taking notice as we look ahead to the to 150 location mark.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop owns the fast-casual Mexican food category in every sense – from location buildout and customer experience to its strong Item 19, with its average unit volume coming in at $1.6 million as reported in its 2019 Franchise Disclosure Document. With solid unit-level performance, the unapologetic brand has captured the attention of multi-unit and multi-brand operators who are quickly scooping up territory claims. The 53 operators who have already joined Fuzzy’s on its mission currently own nearly 150 locations with another 70 in development.

Restaurants range from 3,000 to 4,000 square feet and cost between $858,500 to $1,329,000 to open. The brand is currently targeting expansion in markets across the U.S. including Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Colorado and Arkansas.

“We’ve grown organically up until now, but it’s time to ramp up our national expansion with multi-unit operators who aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and have some fun,” said Mabry. “As we enter this next phase of development, we are looking for qualified franchise partners who recognize something good when they see it and want to join our exclusive club.”

