Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Hires Michael Mabry as Chief Development Officer; Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team

Fort Worth, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the award-winning, fast casual Baja-style Mexican restaurant, has rounded out its leadership team with industry veteran Michael Mabry as the company’s first Chief Development Officer. In this new role, Mabry will lead franchise development while streamlining the real estate and construction processes. Prior to joining Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Mabry spent nearly a decade as President and Chief Operating Officer of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes headquartered in Plano, Texas.

“We’re fortunate to have Michael on our team and look forward to his leadership as we continue to drive growth,” says Mel Knight, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “He brings experience across all aspects of our business, and, more importantly, aligns with our passion and commitment to putting the interests of our franchisees first.”

“Having been a longtime user of the brand, I am thrilled to join the Fuzzy’s team,” says Mabry. “Along with being one of the restaurant-industry’s fastest growing chains, we are focused on providing the best service, support, and guidance to our current franchisees and thoughtfully identifying new partners to grow the brand.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has been franchising since 2007 and now has more than 130 franchise locations in 16 states. While brand standards and menu offerings are consistent across the brand, franchisees are encouraged to allow their restaurants to reflect the character of the franchisee and local community.

“Fuzzy’s has a cult following among our guests and team members, who regularly refer to their local restaurants as ‘my Fuzzy’s.’ We’re going to capture the special things that have made us successful and adapt them into processes that can be easily replicated as we grow,” says Mabry.

Mabry’s hiring completes the leadership team that has evolved over the past four months with three additional executive appointments: Kevin Rychel, Vice President of Operations, a promotion for Rychel, a three-year Fuzzy’s Taco Shop veteran; Samir Wattar, Vice President of Supply Chain; and Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing.

“We’re excited to build the team in a way that aligns with our steadfast vision to support our franchisees, their team members, and Fuzzy’s passionate guests,” says Knight.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso, and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 corporate-owned and franchise locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was named to Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, as well as QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” and Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list.

Contact:

Renee Cossman

817-716-3509

renee@cossmanpr.com