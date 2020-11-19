Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Announces Jessica Wescott as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Appointed as CFO in September 2019, Wescott Now Serves as Both CFO & COO

Irving, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces Jessica Wescott as Chief Operating Officer, in addition to her role as Chief Financial Officer. Wescott was appointed as CFO in September 2019, and after a year of cross functionally working within the company and playing an integral role in the success of the brand in the face of the pandemic, the taco shop has added COO to her title. The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for their Baja-style fare with nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 16 states.

Prior to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Wescott’s experience included franchising and client-facing relationships where she focused on data-driven insights. She started her career in private wealth management, serving as the Director of Client Relations for an investment advisory firm where she honed her skills for management of client relationships and true servant leadership. Her journey into the franchise world began when she joined MOOYAH Burgers, Fries, & Shakes. During this time, she served across many verticals of the business, ending her tenure with the brand as the Vice-President of Development & Finance, leading the brand’s growth strategy.

Wescott’s career with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop began in January of 2018 as the Executive Vice President of Finance, where her responsibilities included strategic planning, finance, technology, and marketing.

Drawing on her experience working collaboratively with all departments to implement brand-wide programs and processes, she streamlined how the Fuzzy’s team worked to be more effective and to drive results with a more analytical approach. Additionally, Wescott has added an enhanced level of accountability to the corporate-franchisee relationship by developing an annual strategic plan that is reported against quarterly to the Franchise Advisory Council.

“Since she joined the team in 2018 it’s become incredibly clear what an important asset Jessica is to the team and the future of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop,” says Mel Knight, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

“Her analytical approach to our overall strategy and growth goals has resulted in increased sales and profitability for our franchisees. Our franchisees trust in her ability and look to her for guidance, which made the decision to expand her role to include Chief Operating Officer a very easy one.”

Wescott’s job doesn’t end at the corporate level. She sees herself in a leadership support role, and it doesn’t go unnoticed by franchisees. Since joining the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop team, she is touted for her open dialogue with individual franchisees. She estimates 30% of her day typically is spent talking to franchisees and believes this is one of the keys to success for the brand and its operators.

“As a franchisee, the role of CFO doesn’t necessarily affect us day-to-day, but the COO is extremely important because they deal with things that we touch and feel on a daily basis,” says North Texas Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchisee Eddie White. “One of the biggest benefits Jessica brings to the table is she has a very thoughtful way of processing things and coming up with the right answer. It’s clear to us she is someone who can help us grow and innovate and make sure we are making decisions to keep us relevant 10 years from now.”

Fuzzy’s Tampa Bay, Florida franchisee Ian Lieberman also believes Wescott’s approach to her new role is positive for the brand. “Since Jessica stepped into these roles, we’ve enjoyed her openness to feedback as well as the value she’s created simply from a transparency standpoint,” he says. “Jessica is a believer in communication on all topics, whether that’s good or bad, she’s not afraid to be the bearer of the news, and from that standpoint it’s a lot easier to operate in a partnership.”

