Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Announces Holiday Gift Card and Bonus Card Campaign – Because Sometimes It’s Better to Receive

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Will Once Again Activate a Systemwide Campaign to Incentivize Gift Card Sales This Holiday Season.

Fort Worth, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fuzzy’s Taco Shop , the Texas-based restaurant with a cult-like following and craveable menu that has exploded onto the fast casual franchise scene, is rolling out a systemwide campaign to promote gift card sales at all locations and online this holiday season. For each online and in-store gift card purchase of $25 or more, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will make the case that “it’s better to receive” by giving each purchasing guest a $5 bonus card, valid during the month of January 2020.

To complement the holiday festivities, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will also promote its catering services for office lunches, holiday parties and just about anywhere Fuzzy’s fanatics gather. This is yet another way the brand is dipping into the spirit of friends, family and feasting that defines the season—because sometimes, tacos beat tradition.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more and more guests to their new Baja-style addiction this holiday season with our bonus gift card promotion,” said Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “This is a way for us to show appreciation to our guests. Our fans are already passionate about the brand, so it is completely understandable that they want to share that love for our craveable food and laid-back atmosphere with their friends and family. They can choose to keep the $5 bonus card for themselves or add to the gift they’re already giving. It’s a win-win for the brand because it allows us to reward our loyal fans while also introducing the undeniable greatness of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to new guests.”

From now through December 31, the $5 bonus cards will be issued for gift card purchases in increments of $25. For example, if a Fuzzy’s guest buys $100 worth of gift cards, they receive $20 in bonus cards. Guests purchasing gift cards online can choose during checkout whether to receive an eBonus card or a physical bonus card. All bonus cards will be valid between January 1 and January 31, 2020, at participating locations and cannot be redeemed via online ordering.

Considering many consumers try a business for the first time after receiving a gift card, the promotion has the potential to introduce new fans to the great flavors and value of Fuzzy’s signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and the brand’s laid-back atmosphere. One thing’s for sure—whether it’s after receiving a gift card or not, a new guest never forgets their first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop experience.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop owns the fast casual Mexican food category in every sense. In fact, the brand was named Nation’s Restaurant News’ No. 10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018. With a best-in-class franchise offering, the unapologetic brand has captured the attention of multi-unit and multi-brand operators alike, both of which are quickly scooping up territory claims. Since its founding, Fuzzy’s has grown to 150 restaurants across the United States through completely organic, word-of-mouth growth within the franchise community. Now THAT is a committed fan base!

With a plan to hit the 200-unit mark by the end of 2020, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is continuing to partner with franchisees that love tossing back frosty drinks and craveable creations just as much as they love adding signing on for a proven concept with a track record of success. That perfect combo of driven-yet-down-right-cool is exactly what Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is looking for in franchisees. The 53 operators who have already joined Fuzzy’s on its mission currently own nearly 150 locations, with another 75 in development. Wherever there’s anyone who likes tacos and wants to chill, Fuzzy’s will thrive.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was named Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017, and was one of QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” in 2016.

