The Future of Food Revealed at The Next Big Bite 2017

(L-R) Pascaline Lepeltier, Susan Ungaro, Dana Cowin, Padma Lakshmi, LDEI Founder Carol Brock, Missy Robbins, Melissa Clark, Kerry Heffernan, LDNY President Joan Brower.
How Americans will Eat and Drink Sparks Lively Discussion
New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) What’s next in food according to top players in the ever-evolving business of food, drink and the media was the highlight of The Next Big Bite: How We Will Eat & Drink, a panel presented Monday by Les Dames d’Escoffier New York (LDNY – www.ldny.org).
LDNY is the preeminent professional women’s culinary organization with members who are leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage, and hospitality. Their event, the organization’s third annual, was held at the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) at Brookfield Place in New York City.
The evening’s program provided a forum for consumers and hospitality industry professionals to engage in a provocative discussion about food’s future in the world, at home, on TV, and in social media. Also explored and debated: how we will eat at restaurants, how business will change, and how the food community will embrace sustainability.
Panelist, and President of the James Beard Foundation, Susan Ungaro remarks, “Food is fuel. Food is medicine. Food is community. Food is happiness.” She adds, “In spite of futurists forecasting a technology-gone-wild world in which we’re eating faster, popping food pills or even consuming meals in squeeze tubes, I believe the only joyful human contact decades from now will be good old-fashioned platefuls of colorful, delicious real food — and sex.”
Culinary authority Dana Cowin, DBC Creative, host of Speaking Broadly, and former Editor-in-Chief of Food & Wine magazine moderated the panel. Panelists included:
What are the next big bites? Here are the top ten trends to watch for 2018, according to the panel:
The Next Big Bite event sponsors included: Cabot Cheese; Cuisinart; Emile Henry; Heritage Radio; The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE); Abigail Kirsch; KVL Audio; Microplane; Plymouth Gin; Princess House; Range Meats – Patagonian Grass Fed Beef; Winebow, and Wüsthof.
About Les Dames d’Escoffier New York (LDNY)
Les Dames d’Escoffier is the preeminent organization of women who are leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage, and hospitality. The New York chapter (LDNY) is the founding and largest of the 38 chapters in the United States and abroad. Established in 1976 by Carol Brock (food reporter for the Sunday New York Daily News at the time), LDNY has 160 members.
Visit www.ldny.org follow on Twitter @LesDamesNY. #NextBigBite2017
