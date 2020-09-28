The future of bar design is here: Jon Taffer taps Krowne for an exclusive partnership to create the Taffer’s Tavern ‘Bar of the Future’ using innovative equipment and VR training programs

Industry-leading manufacturer Krowne used its virtual reality bar design capabilities and advanced robotic machinery to design and manufacture cutting-edge bars for the new Taffer’s Tavern franchise

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative tavern concept created by award-winning hospitality expert and world-renowned business consultant Jon Taffer , announced a strategic alliance with Krowne , a multi-generational, family-run company that has been manufacturing high-quality stainless steel products for over 72 years. With the first Taffer’s Tavern location slated to open in Alpharetta, Georgia this fall, Taffer worked with Krowne to bring his ‘Bar of the Future’ vision to life with cutting-edge bar equipment, efficient design and advanced training programs.

“Just as we’re implementing the latest in food preparation techniques and technology in the Taffer’s Tavern kitchen design, I wanted to craft an efficient, state-of-the-art bar area, as well,” said Jon Taffer, founder of Taffer’s Tavern, and star and executive producer of Bar Rescue. “Krowne has built a legacy of bar equipment excellence, but what is truly differentiating is the way they combine cutting-edge technology, such as 3D renderings and virtual reality, to create a bar experience for Taffer’s Tavern that benefits guests, bartenders and restaurant operators.”

The U.S. manufacturer’s product lines range from custom underbar and refrigeration, to hand sinks and high-quality faucets, pre-rinses, gas hoses, and more. In collaborating with Taffer, Krowne used its proprietary 3D bar configurator, signature ‘Zero-Step’ design process for cocktail preparation, and virtual reality (VR) training programs to create the inaugural Taffer’s Tavern bar design. Krowne’s proven track record boasts projects for leading sports, hospitality and entertainment industry clients, including designing bars at major sports venues such as Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, to crafting 35 custom bars for The Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“When I heard Jon Taffer talk about his ‘Bar of the Future,’ I instantly knew this was the right partnership for us,” said Kyle Forman, co-owner of Krowne. “Jon’s future-forward restaurant concept fit in perfectly with the innovative solutions that our expanding team of designers and engineers have launched over the past year.”

Always ahead of the industry curve, Taffer first established the Taffer’s Safe Dining System

as a signature approach to building trust and transparency with patrons by committing to the highest safety standards. Now, as many restaurants are working to adapt existing protocols to adhere to pandemic-related safety requirements, Taffer’s Tavern follows a blueprint that inherently builds safety into the restaurant design, staff training and food preparation techniques. The Krowne partnership adds to this approach, offering innovative barware handling equipment and technology. For example, Krowne’s new liquid CO2 glass frosters not only chills glasses instantly without condensation to maintain the ideal cocktail serving temperature and taste profile, but it also sanitizes the glass upon contact with the super-cooled, dry gas.

Taffer’s innovative bar layout for Taffer’s Tavern includes “bar cockpits” designed for service efficiency. He worked with Krowne throughout the design process to create the workstations, which allow cocktails to be made without the bartender taking a single step.

“We take this process very seriously, because every decision made during the layout phase will impact the bar efficiency and profitability down the road,” said Forman. “With our comprehensive understanding of the Taffer’s Tavern beverage program, along with our Zero-Step approach, we were able to eliminate inefficacies, design additional storage, and increase volume capacity by utilizing our vast and fully customizable line of bar equipment.”

To ensure Taffer’s Tavern layout was perfect, Krowne’s team used its proprietary 3D bar configurator, Barflex3D , which allowed the design team to experiment with a variety of different layouts. After creating the entire bar in 3D to present to Taffer’s team, Krowne re-created the bar in an immersive virtual reality world. This custom VR demo, which allows users to pick up bottles, interact with equipment and create virtual cocktails from scratch, enabled the team to perform efficiency tests and in-depth footstep analyses to ensure that the bartender can work effectively with extreme efficiency and minimal movement.

With sights set on growth, Taffer has partnered with Fransmart as the exclusive franchise development partner for Taffer’s Tavern to facilitate the national rollout of the emerging brand. Multi-unit franchise deals already secured in the Atlanta, Boston and Washington, D.C., areas, with a goal of identifying franchisees in major markets across the U.S.

For more information about Krowne, visit www.krowne.com . For more information about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern . For more information about Taffer’s Tavern, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Krowne

Krowne is a 3rd generation, family-owned manufacturing company in the U.S.A. Through rapid expansion and innovation, Krowne is now the fastest growing bar equipment company in the U.S. with experience ranging from custom underbar equipment and refrigeration to high quality faucets and pre-rinses. Their dedicated team of professionals provides a seamless purchasing experience from initial design/order to support after the sale. Krowne has solidified its reputation as the leader in the industry through an aggressive program of internal product development, plant expansions, and investments in cutting-edge robotic machinery. For additional information, visit www.krowne.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is a highly-reputed entertainer, entrepreneur, consultant and thought leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality and nightlife industries. Leveraging extensive global experience with powerhouse brands and award-winning ventures, Jon is a valuable asset for companies seeking guidance on transformation, training programs, and “reaction management strategy.” His broad areas of expertise include product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, television, and public speaking. Starring as the host and Executive Producer of Bar Rescue on Paramount Network, the high rated show just wrapped its seventh season. Bar Rescue is a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure, utilizing his four decades of unprecedented industry experience and trademarked Reaction Management strategy to consult on everything from menu design to cost management. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels, Peninsula Hotels, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Wolfgang Puck Express, Anheuser-Bush and the N9NE Steakhouse at Palms Casino Resort. Jon has been featured in numerous international publications such as Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, among other prominent media outlets. He has appeared as a guest on shows ranging from Rachael Ray to Jimmy Kimmel Live to Good Morning America and continues regular appearances on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business News, and as a guest on many other major news networks. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his new book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” which stomps on the excuses holding people back from their own success in life and business. For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, “Bar Rescue’ star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology. Taffer’s Tavern will launch its first tavern in the Atlanta, Georgia, area in the fall of 2020. For more information, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

