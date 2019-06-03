Fusion fuels Habesha Taqueria and more L.A. restaurant news

Little bao wow

Bao Hiroo will open June 6 in the downtown Arts District. The menu includes steamed bao with char siu lamb shoulder and mint, crispy bao with Creole shrimp, seven-spice fries and an Oreo-inspired bao. Hiroo Nagahara, formerly of the Chairman and Nomica in San Francisco, is the chef and owner.

905 E. 2nd St., Suite 109, Los Angeles; (213) 395-0626, baohiroo.com

Tacos with an East African touch

Habesha Taqueria opened June 1 in Mid-City. Combining Ethiopian, Eritrean and Mexican influences, the restaurant features tacos, burritos and nacho fries loaded with steak, chicken or potato tibs, with tumtumo beans and yellow rice among the toppings.

(408) 646-3197, instagram.com/habeshataqueria

Sugarfish lands in the South Bay

Sugarfish opens June 6 in Manhattan Beach. This is the first South Bay location of the popular sushi chain.

304 12th St., Manhattan Beach; (424) 675-7644, sugarfishsushi.com

A beef intestine alternative in KTown

Majangdong is open in Koreatown. The restaurant specializes in grilled beef intestine and tripe, served with banchan, fried rice and a choice of sundubu jjigae or doenjang-guk.

3063 W. 8th St., Los Angeles; (213) 368-0880

Amazing res

Papi Tacos & Churros is now open in Jefferson Park. The walk-up window serves a panoply of tortilla-bound antojitos filled with birria de res, as well as fresh churros drizzled in chocolate, Nutella and dulce de leche.

2622 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles; (323) 373-9671, instagram.com/papi_losangeles

Once upon a time in Jaliwood

Jalisco-influenced Tacos Jaliwood recently opened in Sylmar for pozole, birria de res and menudo, along with tostadas raspadas and handmade tortillas for its tacos.

13721 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar; instagram.com/tacosjaliwood

A downtown bar under London’s influence

The Queensberry is now open in downtown from the owners of the Continental Club and the Association. Inspired by members-only cocktail clubs in London, the bar has a discrete alley entrance and two distinct sides: one with classic drinks, burgers and pork belly tacos, and another with dancing and six cocktails on draft.

819 S. Flower St., Los Angeles; circa93.com/the-queensberry

Pizza, pasta and kimchi fried rice

Bardot Bistro Cafe is open in La Mirada. While the menu skews mostly Italian — pasta pomodoro, margherita pizza and scallops arrabbiata — there’s also kimchi fried rice with Spam and bacon and a shrimp quesadilla. Life is a mystery.

14740 Beach Blvd., La Mirada; (714) 521-0079, facebook.com/bardotbistrocafe

Where sochu meets Orange Bang and katsu burgers

Tokyo Guild opens in Culver City on June 8 and in Long Beach on June 15. The menus at these Japanese-influenced taverns include ramen, menchi katsu burgers and sochu cocktails assisted by Orange Bang soda machines.

9810 Washington Blvd., Culver City, (424) 603-4334; 4262 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, (562) 912-7722, thetokyoguild.com

Time for Bon Temps

Lincoln Carson, the former corporate pastry chef for Michael Mina’s restaurant group and for Superba Food + Bread, will open Bon Temps for dinner on June 7 in the downtown Arts District. The brasserie-influenced menu includes Bibb lettuce salad with crisp pig ears, sweetbreads with black trumpet mushrooms, a two-bone 45-day aged rib-eye carved tableside, and chocolate soufflé with green chartreuse ice cream. The restaurant plans to open all day in the coming weeks.

712 Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles; (213) 784-0044, bontempsla.com

Mangalitsa by the sea

Henry’s is open in the Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach. The seaside restaurant finds former Wirtshaus chef Kenny Seliger cooking dishes such as pan-roasted local black cod and a Mangalitsa pork chop with fresh wasabi root, backed by a big list of California wines.

21100 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; (714) 845-8000, waterfrontresort.com/dining/henrys-restaurant

Boba and battered shrimp in LBC

Boba chain Tastea has a new location in Long Beach, serving milk, bubble and fruit teas, cold brew coffee, and a menu of hot chicken, battered shrimp and spice-dusted fries.

3860 Worsham Ave., Long Beach; (562) 420-8327, gotastea.com

Mizlala expands to West Adams

Mizlala opened a second location in West Adams with the same Middle Eastern menu (think hummus masabacha, kefta and merguez kebabs and skillet-fried halloumi) that made the Sherman Oaks location a hit.

5400 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles; (323) 433-7137, instagram.com/mizlala_westadams

Extras

Russ & Daughters in Venice

New York’s legendary Russ & Daughters will pop up on June 8 at the Rose in Venice. Starting at 8 a.m., both a sit-down brunch and to-go dishes will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, including bagel sandwiches with pastrami-cured salmon, scrambled eggs with caviar and chocolate babka French toast. Expect a crowd.

220 Rose Ave., Venice; (310) 399-0711, rosecafevenice.com

Lowboy

Restaurant/bar Lowboy is under construction in the former Sunset Boulevard home of Barragan’s and the Lost Knight in Echo Park. The team behind it includes Wolf & Crane owners Matthew Glaser and Michael Francesconi.

1538 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles; instagram.com/lowboy_echopark