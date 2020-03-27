Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s Opens to Feed Furloughed Hospitality Workers in Baton Rouge

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and Front Burner Restaurants collaborate to create change

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In collaboration with Furlough Kitchen in Dallas, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux today announced that it is opening Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s, a non-profit operation in Baton Rouge that will provide furloughed hospitality workers one free meal, no matter their former employer.

Formed during the COVID 19 crisis, which decimated employment in the hospitality industry, Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s is a food truck that will serve one free Classic Burger with Cheese and Fries to furloughed hospitality workers from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2. Located at 3838 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s anticipates it will be able to serve more than 1,000 meals per day.

“As is the case across the country, community and team needs are changing rapidly and our involvement has never been more vital,” said Walk-On’s COO & President Scott Taylor. “We have been feeding our team, including those that have been furloughed, but we wanted to take it a step further. We were inspired by Front Burner Restaurants’ Furlough Kitchen, and are incredibly thankful to be able to collaborate with them to bring a similar concept to Baton Rouge. With help from donors, we have the ability to lessen the impact that COVID-19 has caused, one meal at a time. We are all in this together.”

Walk-On’s is passionate about community involvement, which is how the Game On Foundation, Walk-On’s 501(C)3 organization, was formed. While the main focus of the foundation has been providing support for youth athletes and facilities, there is currently an opportunity for Walk-On’s to help with a greater need: to provide meals for employees whose jobs have been affected due to COVID-19. Walk-On’s is asking for monetary donations to the Game On Foundation. All donations made to the foundation will directly benefit furloughed employees with meals and support. If you would like to donate, please visit walkonsgameon.org .

“At Front Burner Restaurants, we are deeply committed to the welfare of every person in the hospitality industry, which is why it is our mission to take the Furlough Kitchen concept and replicate it across the country,” said Randy DeWitt, CEO of Front Burner Restaurants. “Walk-On’s is the first partner to step up and join in. This is all about collaboration over competition. Our focus is on helping the communities we serve, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Walk-On’s join the Furlough Kitchen movement.”

Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s is planning to expand its days and hours of operation. To stay up-to-date on operating hours, visit www.furloughkitchen.org .

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.