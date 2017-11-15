Furious Spoon to give away free meals to those in need on Thanksgiving

Furious Spoon’s Pilsen location is continuing its annual tradition of giving away free meals on Thanksgiving Day to locals in need.

The signature Furious ramen, vegetable ramen and rice bowl will be available for free from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Additionally, proceeds of any paying customers will be donated to The Pilsen Alliance and used toward youth programs. The Pilsen Alliance is a social justice organization supporting causes like public education, affordable housing, government accountability, healthy communities and grass-roots leadership.

A social media campaign launches Thursday to raise awareness about the free meals. Furious Spoon will also donate $1 to The Pilsen Alliance (up to $5,000) for every retweet on Twitter, share on Facebook and repost on Instagram with the hashtag #GiveFuriously.

There are few things more comforting than a steaming hot bowl of ramen, so get connected to a local business and feel good about supporting a local cause.

1316 W. 18th St., 312-624-8461, www.furiousramen.com

