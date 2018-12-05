Furious Spoon converting to full service, expanding menu

Furious Spoon, a mini-chain of ramen shops by chef Shin Thompson, is abandoning its fast-casual format in favor of full service.

The first location to upgrade will be Furious Spoon’s Lakeview location (800 W. Belmont Ave.) Wednesday. Other locations will follow, ending with the Pilsen location (1316 W. 18th St.) at the end of January.

The goal, according to Thompson and managing partner Anshul Mangal, is to provide a better overall dining experience. In concert with the service switch, an expanded menu will be rolled out, location by location. New dishes include the Mother Clucker, which features honey-ginger chicken breast, Thai basil, crispy shallots and lime.

“Everything that our guests love about Furious is being elevated,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of exciting changes happening very soon.”

