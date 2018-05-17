Funeral services Friday for Anita Doty, founder of Nita's Gumbo

Anita Doty, creator of the popular Nita’s Gumbo restaurants in Chicago and Country Club Hills, passed away May 11.

She and her family opened Anita’s Gumbo, as the carryout store was called then, in 2014 in Avalon Park (8100 S. Stony Island Ave.). The family later abbreviated the name to Nita’s Gumbo and opened a sit-down restaurant last February in the southwest suburbs (4153 W. 183rd St., Country Club Hills), where Doty’s painstakingly created, seafood-rich gumbo became an instant hit. In 2016, “Chicago’s Best” featured Doty and her gumbo.

Visitation and memorial service will be 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Friday (respectively) at Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffrey Ave.

