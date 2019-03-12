Fundraisers Artini, History Bites highlight best drinks, dishes

Local restaurants competed for top honors during fundraisers for Peninsula Fine Arts Center and the Mariners' Museum.

Artini was hosted by PFAC where construction for its new home is beginning at Christopher Newport University. In the Peebles Theater on Friday, judges selected winning martinis and small dishes from participating restaurants, playing off a “Bricks and Bubbles” theme to toast the construction of the venue at Ferguson Center.

Judges were George Culver of IHeartFood blog, Kim Wadsworth, Angela Blue of Coastal Virginia, Jeff Maisey of Veer and myself.

Judges’ choice for best drink went to Gallina Grasso (Fat Hen) for its Bolle, which included lemon, mint, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, prosecco and vodka.

The food selection was awarded to Juan’s for a beef tostada that was topped with guacamole, grilled corn and salsa.

The people’s choice for best drink went to Schlesinger’s for its prickly pear martini, which featured ginger beer and prosecco.

At History Bites, hosted at the Mariners’ Museum on Saturday, Creative Catering of Virginia took home the Ironclad award for the most historically accurate dish. Its “A Nice Little Dish of Beef,” presented on a scallop shell to judges, followed the museum-provided recipe almost exactly, according to Mariners’ educator Wisteria Perry.

The dish also was the judges favorite in presentation.

The panel was comprised of Jeff Maisey and Lynn Hailey, representing Veer magazine, and Daily Press senior content editors Shana Gray and myself.

Winning best taste overall from the judges was the Gourmet Gang’s “Chowder, A Sea Dish.” People’s choice awards went to Chef by Design Catering Company for “Poulet a la Marengo” for entree, Encore, a Catering Service for asparagus soup for a soup or side, and the Cooking Lady Catering’s rice pudding took best dessert.

