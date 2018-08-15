Fulton Market Harvest Fest returns in September with a feast of flavors, festivities

The Fulton Market Harvest Fest is back for a third year, featuring an expanded, three-day schedule of food events, chef dinners, cooking classes, chef demonstrations and more.

Curated by founding chef Stephanie Izard, the festival will be spread throughout the Fulton Market district, generally along Fulton Market between Halsted and Peoria streets. Food booths by Bar Siena, Cherry Circle Room, City Mouse, Girl & the Goat, Gus’s Fried Chicken, The Publican, Publican Quality Meats, Swift & Sons, urbanbelly and more will line the streets; Harvest Hall (by Lake and Peoria streets) will host pop-up dinners, brunches and interactive classes; and the Google Music stage will feature an eclectic lineup of bands and performers.

Visiting chefs include Hugh Acheson, Jamie Bissonnette, Bruce Kalman, Kristen Kish, Alex Seidel and Ming Tsai; local participants include Rick Bayless, Diana Davila, Joe Flamm, Sarah Grueneberg, Stephanie Izard, Mindy Segal and Jimmy Papadopoulos.

Tickets (now on sale here) are $30 (three-day general admission and $20 worth of food/drink tickets), $50 (general admission plus access to VIP lounge and restrooms) and $200 (three-day admission plus one Saturday and Sunday class, VIP access). Classes and events are sold separately.

For more information and a full schedule of events, go to fultonmarketharvestfest.com.

