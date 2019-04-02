Fulton Galley, opening in Fulton Market, announces its 5 restaurants and the participating chefs

Fulton Galley, an innovative food hall opening in June at 1115 W. Fulton Market, has announced the chefs and concepts that will occupy the nearly 13,000-square-foot space.

The Fulton Market project, announced last fall, will be the fifth for the Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, which creates low-cost, low-risk launching pads for new restaurant projects.

“We don’t lease the spaces, we do a revenue share,” said co-founder Ben Mantica. “We show people we’re willing to walk the walk and tie our financial success with theirs.”

Mantica said he and partner Tyler Benson sifted through about 40 applicants before setting on the final five — which are all the restaurants Fulton Galley will hold.

The chefs and concepts:

Taco Mucho, by Ron Aleman: Aleman, who has worked at Devon Seafood Grill and the Fairmont Chicago hotel, will feature a rotating selection of tacos, and sandwiches.

Fairview, by Dennis Bernard: The former chef de cuisine at The Publican launches his first solo venture with a rotisserie-focused concept.

Italianette, by Gerad Gobel and Alexis Rorabaugh: Handmade pastas and other Italian specialties by a husband-wife team who are executive chefs at Soho House.

Pink Salt, by Palita Sriratana: A Thai restaurant; Sriratana is a self-trained chef who staged at several local restaurants. “She’s never been an executive chef before,” said Mantica, “and we’re totally OK with that; some of the most successful chefs don’t necessarily have that classic background.”

Steingold’s Deli, by Aaron Steingold: An all-day deli by the creator of Steingold’s of Chicago in North Center.

In addition, Fulton Galley will have a 30-seat bar with craft beer and specialty cocktails.

The goal, Mantica said, will be for chefs to rotate in and out of the space.

“We want successful concepts that eventually go out and open as brick-and-mortar restaurants,” he said. “That’s how we succeed.”

