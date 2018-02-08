Fully Integrated Restaurant Management System Offers 360 Degree View to Maximize Restaurant Efficiency

Customized Solution Offers Unparalleled Support and Provides Insightful Data on Inventory, Labor and Overall Operations to Multi-Unit Concepts Like Panera Bread, Burger King and IHOP

Kansas City, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Data in the restaurant sector has become crucial to a restaurant’s performance, with 90 percent of franchisees saying technology in a restaurant provides a competitive advantage according to a National Restaurant Association report. Rosnet, a multi-unit restaurant management solution designed to provide restaurant operators with the data they need, when they need it, frees up time for restaurant owners to think about the bigger picture when it comes to their operations. Averaging a 97 percent customer service rate, and a company sales increase of 60 percent over the last three years, Rosnet has proven to be one to watch when it comes to simplifying restaurant management.

The customized solution was founded in 1998 by restaurant industry veteran Gene Peters, now CEO of Rosnet, who had spent the majority of his career with Houlihan’s as the Director of Restaurant Systems. In his previous role, Peters was tasked with the tedious process of making sure all restaurant systems were operating efficiently and acquiring data to send back to the home office. At the time, he did this by pulling data from each piece of restaurant technology and compiling insight and trends from each individual platform. Taking note of the inefficiencies and the need for a streamlined solution to house all of the data in one place, Peters created Rosnet. The program has become a one-stop-shop that optimizes profits for restaurant owners by tracking food and inventory, managing labor and improving operations – all in one convenient dashboard.

“It’s clear as we look at the future of the restaurant experience – all paths lead to data,” said Peters. “Data touchpoints exist in nearly every part of the space, whether it’s a flow monitor on the beer systems or a guest traffic monitor to provide insight on who is walking through the front door. Restaurant operators have so much data at their fingertips, but they don’t know what to do with it. By creating Rosnet, we not only provide the insightful data, but also show restaurant owners how to use the system to continuously improve the bottom line. We provide ongoing support to the customer along the way, and by taking on the heavy lifting, restaurant owners are able to put their focus elsewhere.”

Rosnet is a comprehensive software platform for a computer, tablet or smartphone that is displayed as a dashboard and lays out data specific to employee management, food management and comprehensive financials. This reporting solution allows restaurant operators to see their data how they want it and when they want it through hundreds of metrics operators, allowing for an accurate pulse of the business from anywhere.

Unlike others that provide similar services, Rosnet manages the entire process for its clients. To input a menu item for inventory tracking, the restaurant owner simply sends a document to Rosnet detailing each ingredient that goes into the item, and the most common sides served on the same plate. Rosnet manages all of the information and is able to provide insightful data on inventory, allowing the owner to see not only how many of a specific ingredient were sold in the past week, but how to plan for the following week to avoid food waste. The system is also able to manage staffing with intelligent scheduling, making sure the right staff is at the right section of the restaurant at any given time. With unparalleled integration capabilities with leading POS, accounting, payroll and applicant tracking systems across the restaurant space, Rosnet is able to seamlessly communicate information coming through multiple platforms. Since its inception, Rosnet has proven to be a pioneer in the marketplace when it comes to customer service and affordability. The one-stop solution also removes the burden of communicating with five different vendors, because Rosnet’s full suite of services is able to compile the data all in one place.

“The rising cost of food and labor is a big issue in the restaurant space right now,” said Rosnet Director of Business Development Patrick Bobrukiewicz, who started his career in the restaurant industry at age 16 at Applebee’s. “Most restaurant operators don’t have the time or bandwidth to do their own audit and pinpoint inefficiencies in the restaurant. With Rosnet, we are able to provide a 360-degree view of what is happening in the restaurant, with very minimal management from the restaurant owner. They should be able to pop in to their dashboard and get information that can be used to maximize profitability, and leave it to us to handle the rest.”

Peters added, “Rosnet is becoming a go-to management solution for large multi-unit restaurants across the country, specifically franchise concepts because franchisees have slimmer margins to play with and need a bigger bang for their buck. The system is incredibly easy to use and we know that the platform has the power to reach a never-before-seen level of data-driven convenience for the restaurant industry.”

