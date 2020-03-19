Full-Time or Part-Time, Domino’s is Hiring

Join Domino’s team in helping to feed America

Ann Arbor, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Domino’s (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, and its franchisees are working hard to serve local communities and provide reliable, hot pizza to everyone looking for a meal. Staffing is critical at times like this. Open store positions generally include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers. Domino’s U.S supply chain centers are also hiring Class A CDL drivers.

“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone,” said Richard Allison, Domino’s chief executive officer. “Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

All stores now have the ability to execute contactless delivery, while carryout remains open for those who prefer that option. For more information on what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please go to biz.dominos.com . As always, for ordering, either use the website ( dominos.com ); Domino’s ordering apps for iPad®, iPhone® and Android ; or Domino’s AnyWare ordering through Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger.

