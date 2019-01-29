Full and buzzed: Where to get a burger, beer and shot special in Chicago

Some call it a boilermaker. In Philadelphia, it's a citywide special. Around here, we call a can of Old Style paired with a shot of Malort the Chicago handshake. But to most people, the two are just a shot and a beer. No more, no less.

While no one knows exactly where or when the duo first came together, there's little doubt that a shot and a beer owes its tipsy existence to some lowbrow bar. After all, this is a combo for serious drinkers, who need to get the deed done as quickly, and with the least amount of fuss, as possible.

But just as the burger started off its life as an affordable dish for the masses, before moving on to grace menus at some genuinely expensive restaurants, the shot and a beer special has infiltrated places that flirt with respectability. And it's teamed up with the burger to create one of the most intoxicating and least healthy dinner specials possible.

Owen & Engine

If we have one restaurant to thank for spreading this beefy and alcohol-drenched gospel, it's Owen & Engine (2700 N. Western Ave.).

“I'm pretty sure we were the first,” says chef Bo Fowler.

Her classy ode to the British pub started serving a burger, beer and shot special on Tuesday nights eight years ago. “We did it out of necessity,” says Fowler. “Tuesdays were dead for us. But we noticed the movie theater across the street had a Tuesday special, where you could get a ticket, free parking and popcorn for something like $6. We decided to capitalize on that.”

Initially, she didn’t want to offer a discount, because restaurants already work at such low margins. But then she decided to do it in a “way that's fun,” which led to pairing the burger with a beer and bourbon.

When I recently dropped by, I downed a Founders Porter and a shot of Zackariah Harris bourbon before moving on to the restaurant's gigantic, caramelized onion-topped, ½-pound burger. By the end of the meal, I was pleasantly buzzed and unquestionably full — all for $18. That’s actually $2 less than the burger costs on the regular menu.

The Loyalist

You won't find a beer-shot-burger special at John and Karen Shields' two-Michelin starred restaurant, Smyth, but you will at The Loyalist (177 N. Ada St.), the couple's more approachable concept downstairs.

On the menu, the burger is listed plainly as The Loyalist Cheeseburger. But it's known to fans as the Dirty Burg, a genuinely unhinged offering with a wisecracking Instagram account (@the_loyalist_dirty_burg). Most nights it costs $16. But go on a Tuesday, and that same $16 will get you a burger, a beer and a shot of bourbon. When I dropped by, I sipped a Lone Star with Old Grand-Dad bourbon on the side.

According to John Shields, the special started out as a way to reach out to the area’s residents. "We wanted (The Loyalist) to be a neighborhood restaurant for the West Loop," says Shields. "Even though we have a Michelin-starred restaurant upstairs, we like burgers too."

The kind of burger Shields enjoys the most isn't polite and delicate. "Perhaps I'm of an older generation," says Shields. "But I love a diner burger, one that's greasy and has a lot of onions." The Dirty Burg definitely embraces the onion part, featuring some that are pickled, charred and raw. The mayonnaise is even onion-infused.

The neighborhood seems to have gotten the message loud and clear. "Since we've opened, we've made 43,000 burgers," says Shields. "We now have two full-time people just grinding beef for the patties and making things for the burger." He pauses for a split second, before adding, "Be careful what you wish for."

Monnie Burke’s

Chef Michael Shrader also had the neighborhood in mind when he launched Monnie Burke's (1163 W. 18th St.) Tuesday burger special. "We started to do (the special) because we wanted some promotional ideas on slower nights," says Shrader. Initially, the restaurant just offered a discounted burger, before deciding to add on the shot and a beer. It's a drink combination he sees as especially popular in Chicago. "I'm a native of California," says Shrader. "I've been to plenty of bars in California, and they don't do beers and shots like they do here in Chicago." Instead of whiskey, Shrader serves a shot of tequila.

There's no doubt that the special is a good deal. On the regular menu, the burger goes for $15.95. On Tuesday, it's only $15, includes fries and comes with a beer and a shot. "You can't shake a stick at that deal," says Shrader. He’s also quick to add that the burger they serve Tuesdays is the same one you'd normally get at the restaurant.

"The beef is a prime 8-ounce patty," says Shrader. "We make our own potato buns and serve it with a house-made lemon garlic aioli, grilled marinated red onions and a ButterKase cheese."

Mordecai

Matthias Merges, chef/owner of Mordecai (3632 N. Clark St.) directly across the street from Wrigley Field, also claims that the restaurant's Monday night burger deal is aimed at appealing to the neighborhood. But he wants to make sure that the special is "interesting for us" too. Mordecai's $18 special comes with beer from Maplewood Brewery, a great local producer, and a smooth shot of Old Fitzgerald. The double cheeseburger features meat from Slagel Family Farms, smoked Gruyere cheese and a deeply rich black garlic aioli.

"There's nothing better than a great burger, with beer and whiskey," says Merges. Instead of slamming the whiskey down and then sipping the beer, he advocates a different approach. "I'd save the whiskey for after. I'm about, 'Let's have that meal and then celebrate with a whiskey afterwards.' It creates a celebratory atmosphere."

No matter what order you drink your shot and a beer in, the special shows no signs of slowing down. My only question is what comes next? With so many places now offering this deal, it seems inevitable that someone will eventually try to go beyond. But how do you do that? Offer two enormous burgers? Two shots? I don't think you can. But if anyone would have told me that the beer and a shot would go upscale 10 years ago, I'd have called them crazy, so I suppose anything is possible.

