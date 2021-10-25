Fuel Your Flame with Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill’s Legit-Zel Chicken Schnitzel

Rapidly growing fast-casual Middle Eastern concept is offering Crispy Chicken Schnitzel for a limited time

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is continuing to prove why it’s consistently named one of Fast Casual’s “Top 50 Movers and Shakers” with the introduction of a beloved Middle Eastern favorite – Crispy Chicken Schnitzel – as its newest protein option.

Why? Because it’s the schnit.

And as a consummate host, Naf is always finding new ways to “Fan The Flame” of its guests’ curiosity. Often thought of as an Austrian dish, Crispy Chicken Schnitzel is also an Israeli staple and is something that many Israelis – especially kids – eat every day. Curious as to how it’s different from German Schnitzel? Well, you’re going to have to visit Naf and give it a try!

Available for a limited time, Naf’s Chicken Schnitzel is the perfect protein to stuff in a pillowy pita or in a bowl. It’s hand-breaded in panko breadcrumbs, lightly fried and seasoned to perfection with Naf’s unique blend of Middle Eastern spices.

Eliminating the “veto vote” that’s all too common for parents to hear, it’s also available in a Kid’s Bowl. Parents can fan the flame of their kiddos’ culinary curiosity by introducing them to Chicken Schnitzel, the Middle Eastern version of chicken fingers (but way better).

“Chicken Schnitzel is not solely a Middle Eastern dish, but it is a beloved part of the culture and we’re excited to add it to our menu,” said VP, Brand Marketing Devin Handler. “At Naf, anyone and everyone is welcome at our table. And this offering encourages guests to grab a seat while enjoying meaningful moments with friends and family over a uniquely delicious and nutritious Middle Eastern meal. Do your kids love chicken nuggets? Our Crispy Chicken Schnitzel is the better nugget. Whether you love Middle Eastern Chicken Schnitzel or you haven’t had it before, this is the perfect time to come by and give it a try – it’s the next best thing you didn’t know you loved.”

Guests can start their Chicken Schnitzel journey by choosing how they want it to be served – in a fresh artisan pita or in a bowl on top of Basmati rice, lettuce, hummus or couscous. Then, it’s time to pile on the veggies! Choose from chopped salad, purple cabbage, sumac onions and Middle Eastern pickles. Finally, top it all off with one of Naf’s four scratch-made sauces.

Naf Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan their flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma, slow-roasted on a vertical skewer, to perfectly crisp falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 35 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill: Fan The Flame Of Your Passion (and your appetite).

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Fuel Your Flame with Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill’s Legit-Zel Chicken Schnitzel first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.