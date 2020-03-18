Fuel Your Family with Delivery and Take-Out at Coolgreens

Healthy lifestyle eatery launches ‘Family Fuel’ specials

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens is making it easy for families to eat healthy, even while they’re stuck at home.

The healthy lifestyle eatery is stepping up during these unprecedented times by launching a new “Family Fuel” menu designed to be enjoyed at home. Available only for curbside pick-up or delivery, each of these specials feed up to five people:

Family Salad ($25) – Choose one of six signature salad choices or create your own. Add protein – Chicken or Tofu ($10), Shrimp or Salmon ($20).

Coolgreens is also offering* healthy Cool Kids Meals for just $6 and Iced Tea by the gallon for $10. *Price and participation may vary.

“Now, more than ever, it’s extremely important to eat nutritious meals that strengthen your immune system,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “All of our Coolgreens offerings are easily available for pick-up or delivery. In addition with our new Family Fuel menu, we now offer convenient, affordable healthy meals that can feed the whole family. In Oklahoma City, our home market, we will use our profits from the new Family Fuel offering to donate meals to citizens over the age of 65.”

In an abundance of caution, Coolgreens is strongly encouraging guests to pay via the Rewards App or credit card. “We feel that reducing cash is a wise thing to do at this time,” Lee said.

Last November, Coolgreens introduced tamper-proof packaging for all to-go and third party deliveries to ensure food safety. For delivery, Coolgreens is partnering with PostMates and DoorDash in Oklahoma City, and DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats in Tulsa and Dallas. Take-out orders for pick-up may be done via coolgreens.com and the Rewards App.

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .