FSC Franchise Co. Partners with Synuma to Strengthen Nationwide Development

Leading Sales and Development Software Company Creates Streamlined Approach for Beef ‘O’ Brady’s & The Brass Tap

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) As FSC Franchise Co., LLC aims to further nationwide growth for Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap, the franchise development team recently announced a strategic partnership with Synuma, LLC, a leader in sales and development tracking. The subscription based software tool launched in 2016 has a proven system to onboard new franchisees faster while simultaneously strengthening the speed of the development process.

With this partnership, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s will be able to renovate locations rapidly, ultimately getting its franchisees revenue faster, while The Brass Tap will gain momentum on new brick and mortar build out. This offers the franchise system greater support in its future endeavors as it aims to become a full-service restaurant industry leader.

“Our primary focus to close out 2017 and enter 2018 has been on how we can elevate our growth momentum for both Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap,” said Chief Development Officer of FSC Franchise Co. Jean Baudrand, “By implementing Synuma’s software, we can close out the year with a renewed focus on how to accomplish that goal through a streamlined approach to our sales and development tracking. We look forward to offering our franchisees an even better support structure so they can get to the market faster.”

By offering territory mapping, project and timeline tracking, budgeting for development costs and data tracking, Synuma provides the analytics capable of reducing the time it takes to open a location.

“Coming from an extensive background in franchising and development, we understood that no one system existed to manage contacts, track development and streamline day-to-day operations for a development team, until Synuma,” said Managing Partner of Synuma Paul Giggi. “By satisfying all of these needs through our software, the development teams at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap will be able to concentrate their efforts solely on identifying qualified leads, restructuring and remodeling these growing systems.”

FSC Franchise Co. has provided Synuma with a comprehensive understanding of the brand’s concept and future growth strategy as it looks to renovate and remodel existing locations and open in key markets nationwide including North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, New York and New Jersey.

“Our goal ultimately is to make an organization run more efficiently, and with established organizations like Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap, we aim to assimilate all of their information under one roof to identify what improvements can be made to the development process,” said Giggi. “We’re excited to work with another strong Tampa-based brand in FSC Franchise Co. to compress their lead to open time.”

About Beef ‘O’ Brady’s



Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s menu features delicious family favorites like hearty pizza and flatbreads, award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers and crisp salads, along with a kids’ menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s currently operates 209 locations in 23 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com.

About The Brass Tap



The Brass Tap is a Tampa, Florida-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive brew offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines that pair perfectly with a select menu of tasty food. Every location provides space for social entertainment, with a unique vibe created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. The Brass Tap offers Franchise opportunities to selected owners to continue to grow its family of almost 50 bars in 15 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com.

About Synuma



Synuma is an “all-inclusive” business process management tool that supports brand growth through three major phases of the business cycle: sales, development and ongoing operations. Synuma drives franchisors to compress their sales and development process timelines, allowing them to sign prospects, open new sites, and ultimately, earn revenue faster. Synuma also supports existing locations by streamlining operations, marketing and communications. Synuma consolidates processes into an intuitive system that can be accessed from your desktop or mobile device. Schedule a demo today at: http://www.synuma.com.

