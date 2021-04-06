FSC Franchise Co. Offers Employees $100 Incentive Upon Proof of Vaccination to Maximize Guest and Employee Safety

The parent company of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, The Brass Tap and The Hatchery launched a creative incentive to boost company-wide vaccination rates with the goal of creating the safest dining environment possible

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) FSC Franchise Co., the parent company FSC Franchise Co. Offers Employees $100 Incentive Upon Proof of Vaccination to Maximize Guest and Employee Safetyof Tampa-based Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, The Brass Tap and The Hatchery, is offering a $100 incentive to any employee with proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, starting April 1, 2021.

“The vaccination incentive is a natural extension of our ongoing efforts to create the safest environment possible for our team members and our guests,” said FSC CEO Chris Elliott. “We realize the pandemic is not over, and now is not the time to relax our efforts toward protecting everyone who chooses to dine with us. We will continue to emphasize the safety protocols we have employed throughout the pandemic.”

FSC will be offering the incentive through December 31, 2021, and the company is recommending employees receive the vaccine as soon as they are eligible. “The fastest way to maximize safety and get back to normalcy is by encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.” said Heather Boggs, Chief Marketing Officer of FSC. “Our employees and customer safety are our top priority”

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, The Brass Tap and The Hatchery, with over 200 locations across the United States. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 44 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. The Hatchery, FSC’s newest concept, is a fast-casual concept offering a delicious new take on chicken from scratch that is 100% natural and hormone-free.

