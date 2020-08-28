FSC Franchise Co. Announces The Hatchery Fast-Casual Chicken Concept

The parent company of 35-year-old Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap is venturing into the booming chicken segment and opening the first location in Tampa on August 31st.

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) FSC Franchise Co., the parent company of Tampa-based Beef ’O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap, has announced the first opening of its new fast-casual, chicken-from-scratch restaurant concept, The Hatchery , taking place on August 31st at 201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy in South Tampa.

The concept, which initially opened to the public as a ghost kitchen for delivery and pickup orders quickly became popular in the community, thanks to an all-star lineup of 100% natural and hormone-free chicken items, including signature sandwiches, tenders, smoked wings, salads and a variety of dipping sauces. Additionally, the new 2,400-square-foot space will feature counter service with 72 seats and a digital kiosk where customers can place their own orders, providing a more seamless experience.

“We’re thrilled to bring The Hatchery to Tampa and are hopeful that this new concept will quickly become a staple in the community,” said The Hatchery CEO Chris Elliott. “After opening up The Hatchery ghost kitchen and finding ways to improve the model and experience for our customers, we’re ready to enter this new segment and look forward to what’s ahead for this great new brand.”

The opening of this new restaurant concept comes as Beef ‘O’ Brady’s celebrates its 35-year-anniversary and is taking place during a pivotal time in the restaurant industry, as many restaurant brands have struggled to stay afloat. Fortunately, both Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap restaurants have reopened and have proved their resilience with increased sales YOY for many franchise owners.

“We’re fortunate to be in a strong place as we make this new venture with The Hatchery,” said Elliott. “We invite the Tampa community to come out with their friends and family and celebrate with us on August 31st, and we are giving the first 31 people in line a free chicken sandwich on opening day.”

The fast-casual concept with an emphasis on to-go plans to open its second location in 2021 with franchise opportunities becoming available in the next six to nine months. The brand is also exploring the possibility of expanding future models to 2,600 square feet with drive-thru.

About The Hatchery

The Hatchery is a Tampa-based, fast-casual concept offering a delicious new take on chicken from scratch that is 100% natural and hormone-free. More than just a fast-casual restaurant, The Hatchery was born from reimagined customer favorites, pairing an array of proprietary classic and spicy marinades and breading with the highest quality all-white meat available. The brand’s salads are always fresh, made-to-order and their signature Intense Lemonades are hand-squeezed. Whether slowing down to relax or eating on the fly, The Hatchery has a favorite for everyone in the family. For more information, please visit: https://www.thehatchery.com .

