FSC Franchise Co. Adds Franchise Veteran as Chief Operating Officer

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) FSC Franchise Co., LLC, parent company of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s® and The Brass Tap®, continues to build on its strategic plan for multi-unit growth with the hiring of Scott SirLouis as its new Chief Operating Officer. SirLouis will help develop and implement new processes that will further promote Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap’s already highly scalable concepts.The announcement follows a key investment from private equity group CapitalSpring earlier in 2017 and the recent unveiling of new design elements and menu updates for both brands.

SirLouis joins the FSC Franchise Co. team with more than 30 years of experience in franchise growth with casual dining and fast casual brands ranging from large chains to local independents. After working his way up through positions as a cook, bartender, assistant manager, and ultimately unit manager, SirLouis founded a fast casual Mexican restaurant chain. Most recently, SirLouis spent 16 years at Fazoli’s Restaurants®, LLC, serving as the Vice President of Operations before moving into the role as Vice President of Strategy where he lead the brand in developing off-premise sales programs, mobile platform, IT, point-of-sale (POS) rollouts and reimaging strategies.

“While I enjoyed the strategy behind my previous position at Fazoli’s, I was always interested in getting back into the operational side of the business,” said SirLouis. “When this opportunity came up, I realized it was an unusual and rare chance to join a franchise concept where I not only saw the potential for growth but was also extremely impressed with the team. The same aspects that attracted me to this industry in the first place are what ultimately attracted me to Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap: the energy and the people. FSC Franchise Co. prioritizes its employees in an environment that makes customers want to come back.”

Prior to joining the FSC Franchise Co. team, SirLouis visited a number of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap locations along the East Coast, immediately recognizing what differentiates the two sister brands. While Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a community and family-focused sports restaurant brand, The Brass Tap appeals to a younger demographic of cult craft beer aficionados, giving The Brass Tap an opportunity to become a place where people go to discover new beer with their friends and stay for the entertainment. SirLouis believes the melting pot of these two concepts will take FSC Franchise Co. to the next level.

“When I was a unit manager, there was nothing better than standing in a restaurant on a busy Friday night when things are operating like clockwork and guests are happy, employees are running around, it’s loud and the energy is infectious,” said SirLous. “While I like being a strategic level thinker, I love being out on the floor, having that personal interaction with franchisees, guests, managers and the crew. This role allows me to do both. It was a logical next step in my career and a great opportunity with two growing brands.”

Recognizing that the industry is changing, SirLouis will be developing systems and process to access new revenue streams through delivery and the growth of company-owned stores, providing value to the organization by allowing both brands to focus on what has truly made their concepts unique: the customer experience.

“The local connection that we’ve been able to make at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap through personal and human interaction is something we’re doing better than anyone else in the industry,” said FSC Franchise Co. CEO Chris Elliot. “Experienced leaders like Scott are critical to ensuring that our environment can remain a priority as we look to expand into new markets nationwide. We’re thrilled to have him on board and look forward to growing together.”

