Frutta Bowls Celebrates Season with New Apple Spiced “Legends of Fall” Menu Items

St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Frutta Bowls , the nation’s fastest-growing superfoods café, will introduce four new limited-time-only menu items to launch its Legends of Fall campaign kicked off October 11. The four new fall menu items feature an apple-themed smoothie, bowl, protein bites, and toast that offer Frutta Bowls’ guests a variety of options designed to create cozy memories.

The new items all feature a star ingredient – apples. Apples are known for being a superfood packed with antioxidants and fiber. As a result, they help improve gut health, bone health, and prevent a variety of health-related issues. Frutta Bowls guests can not only enjoy exciting new seasonal recipes, but also fuel their bodies with highly-nutritional ingredients, such as apples, almond butter and walnuts.

Frutta Bowls new Legends of Fall menu items will be available through Dec. 31 and are intended to create a fresh, healthy, flavorful, yet warm experience. They include:

Apple Cider Donut Smoothie – This smoothie is made with fresh apple cider, almond milk, banana, fresh apple, and cinnamon granola.

Caramel Apple Bowl – This kale bowl is made with a kale base and topped with cinnamon granola, fresh apple, chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and whipped cream.

Apple Pie/Crisp Protein Bites – These protein bites are made using cinnamon granola, graham cracker, almond butter, vanilla whey protein, honey, and dried apples.

Apple and Brie Toast – The toast is made using panini bread and topped with brie spread, fresh apple, chopped walnuts, honey, and cinnamon.

“To create a festive fall experience, our new Legends of Fall menu items use the season’s most notable flavors, such as apples, honey, and cinnamon,” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks, the parent company of Frutta Bowls. “These limited-time menu items embody sweet flavors and spices that we’ve come to enjoy and celebrate in the fall.”

Guests can join the Frutta Bowls Rewards program and download the app for an exclusive, members-only Preview Day to be the very first to try the Legends of Fall LTO apple-themed smoothie, bowl, protein bites, and toast. The Frutta Bowls Rewards program also gives exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks.

Frutta Bowls goes beyond providing flavorful snacks and meals – it provides guests with nutritious and healthy ingredients intended to fuel the mind and body so guests leave feeling reenergized to accomplish their goals for the day. Packed with vitamin-rich ingredients and superfoods like acai, pitaya, kale and a multitude of grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, the menu of customizable bowls, smoothies, toast, and protein bites also help boost your immunity levels and provide necessary nutrients.

Frutta Bowls cafes offer online ordering and delivery through third-party delivery services such as GrubHub and Door Dash whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, or as a snack. In addition, an array of catering options is available to feed any size group with flavorful, fresh, and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events – including food-safe, individually packaged meals.

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to more than 30 locations. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com .

