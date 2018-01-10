'The frustrations are real': Pilsen anti-gentrification debate renewed after graffiti incident

Months after two Pilsen restaurants were tagged with anti-gentrification graffiti - a flashpoint in a long-simmering problem - community organizers, activists and business owners are having tough conversations about how to move forward, but tension remains high.

"What happened (to S.K.Y.), I never want that to happen again," said Stephen Gillanders, executive chef and co-owner of the contemporary American restaurant, one of the two businesses hit, "but all the good that came from it, frankly, made it worth it."

Late last October in Pilsen, anti-gentrification sentiments boiled over with racially charged slang graffiti spray-painted on S.K.Y. and high-end pub Dusek's, both at 18th and Allport streets. In big black letters, both restaurants were tagged, with "YT PPL OUTTA PILSEN" on S.K.Y.'s brick wall, and "Get Out" on Dusek's window. No one has claimed responsibility for the graffiti.

That night, community group ChiResists posted two meme-style photos on Facebook, one of the graffiti on Dusek's and another of a family being evicted in Logan Square. The captions read, "When ppl care more about graffiti, Than they care about the economic instability and displacement created by gentrification."

The graffiti renewed conversations about Pilsen, its communities and increased development in recent years. Those discussions may ultimately provide a guide for other communities experiencing change in the midst of political, immigration and housing insecurities. Since the incident, activists have voiced concerns and fears about rising rents and taxes, displacement of long-term residents and more, while business owners - particularly restaurateurs - have grappled with how to gain acceptance within the existing community.

"We do have real challenges: The displacement, the evictions, they are real. The frustrations are real," said Byron Sigcho, director of Pilsen Alliance, a social justice and anti-gentrification organization founded in 1998.

According to an oft-cited 2016 analysis of U.S. Census Bureau statistics since 2000, by University of Illinois at Chicago Urban Planning and Policy professor John J. Betancur and doctoral candidate Youngjun Kim, about 10,000 Latino residents have left Pilsen since 2000. In their stead, single, wealthier (often white) people have moved in - a point expressed by local community groups, such as ChiResists, in the wake of recent events.

In his accompanying analysis, Betancur stated that "retail establishments are replacing Mexican-owned mom-and-pop stores with upscale restaurants, bars, and cafes owned by White individuals or chains. They have been joined most recently by brew pubs and bars selling craft beers, specialty coffee shops, and expensive restaurants catering to younger and wealthier populations."

Further, the report cited new large-scale developments and smaller infill projects or rehabs as deserving part of the blame for "waves of property price increases, "studentification," and speculation, with major displacing effects reflected in the decline of the population and an apparent weeding out of the most vulnerable households."

The community is searching for answers.

"How do we get that pain and frustration into something like policy in a community benefits agreement (CBA)?" said Sigcho. Pilsen Alliance has defined a CBA as an enforceable contract between developers and the community, usually without government involvement; the group is now also negotiating agreements with independent restaurant owners. "We have people on both ends who are willing to do that, so what we need is leadership that glues things together."

Though gentrification reaches far beyond food and beverages, restaurants seem to be a primary target for anti-gentrification activists. Pilsen is home to chains like McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts and Giordano's. Yet some businesses that have been targeted by anti-gentrification in recent years - Canton Regio, Dia de Los Tamales, S.K.Y - are not owned by white people or corporations, but ethnically diverse proprietors.

Unlike real estate developer offices or art galleries, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants and bars are publicly accessible and visible - they're literally open-door businesses and, moreover, attract a clientele from outside the community. Anti-gentrification activists, in turn, blame these businesses for rent and property tax increases, home displacement and eviction. New restaurants have been targeted before last fall.

La Catrina Cafe, owned by wife-husband team Diana Galicia and Salvador Corona, was regularly hit with gang graffiti when it first opened in 2013; that is until 2014 when respected local artist Salvador Vega painted a mural on the cafe. In 2015, Bow Truss Coffee Roasters in Pilsen was papered with protest signs.

Jeni Wahl, co-owner of Dia de los Tamales, which opened in 2013, faced similar problems. "When we first opened we got a lot of that same flak that the new businesses are receiving now. That was really difficult for me, especially being Latina myself but not from Pilsen."

In late October, a week before the graffiti incident, several Chicago community groups, including ChiResists, organized a free event, Boyle Heights to Pilsen: A Teach In on Resisting Gentrification, at the National Museum of Mexican Art. Event organizers invited Defend Boyle Heights, a Los Angeles-based anti-gentrification coalition, to share its strategies. "Let's build a national front against displacement across the country!" wrote the Boyle Heights coalition in a video of the event posted to its Facebook page.

The visiting and local group members also walked through Pilsen to see the neighborhood's gentrification and connect what was occurring with other global movements. Defend Boyle Heights captured the tour in a Facebook live video, captioned with the hashtags "#GentrificaionIsViolence" and "#gentrificationiswhitesupremacy." Two blocks in, they approached the brightly lit, whitewashed brick walls of S.K.Y. restaurant. Some group members gestured obscenely through windows at workers preparing for a pre-opening test dinner; one wrote "FU" on breath-steamed glass. Restaurant general manager Charles Ford walked outside, then asked, "Is there anything we can do to help?" The person recording the video repeatedly replied, "Get the f*** out!" After three minutes, Ford reached for his phone. The group believed he was calling the police, derided him, then left. They walked across the street toward Thalia Hall, where Dusek's is located; the video shows that one of the group members slapped the building's stone and said, "The No. 1 gentrifying f****** place in Pilsen right now!"

A week later, ChiResists reacted to the incident by posting a lengthy statement on Facebook regarding S.K.Y. restaurant and gentrification. "(Calling police) is gentrification in a nutshell: to claim to want to be a part of the community and then immediately act to get rid of us. All we did was express our fears, rightful frustration and demanded an end to business practices that accelerate our displacement."

S.K.Y and Dusek's were tagged the following day.

"I don't think vandalism and graffiti are productive in any circumstance," Bruce Finkelman, managing partner of 16" on Center, owner of Thalia Hall, Dusek's, Punch House and Tack Room piano bar, wrote in a statement. All the businesses opened in 2013, except for Tack Room, which was added in 2015. Finkelman released his statement via a spokesperson after declining repeated interview requests. "If there's a constructive and peaceful way to work through these issues together, please tell me when and where, and we will be there."

That opportunity seemed to present itself in November, a month after the graffiti incident. In an event called What Is the Role of New Businesses Coming Into Pilsen? Pilsen Alliance and group Illinois Humanities organized an evening for community members and business owners to converse about rising tensions in the community.

The organizations invited restaurant owners, but the event was 6-8 p.m. on a Thursday during peak dinner hours; no restaurant owners attended. The event yielded mixed results: Profanities were aimed at the restaurants, while other participants voiced concerns about further displacement of longtime Pilsen residents, and new businesses were encouraged to be proactive versus reactive when engaging with the community.

"I'm third generation of the Nuevo Leon family, founded by my father's parents in 1962," said Daniel Gutierrez Jr., owner of Canton Regio restaurant across the street, which opened in 2016. Nuevo Leon was the oldest restaurant in Pilsen until a fire burned the building to the ground in 2015.

"When we opened Canton Regio, I wanted to keep in mind the community, but it was still quite difficult," said Gutierrez. "Any restaurant that comes to Pilsen has to keep in mind that money is tight, so you have to keep things affordable for locals."

HaiSous restaurant and Ca Phe Da cafe opened in June and October 2017 respectively, after the owners spent two years developing a plan for working with the community.

"Me and my family, we were refugees from Vietnam. We're mindful and respectful of everyone around because I'm an immigrant," said chef Thai Dang. "The first thing we talked about was how can we let the community know we're here and incorporate our neighbors?" He and wife Danielle, director of operations, co-own the businesses.

"Now we have 19 people who live in the neighborhood working here; that's 19 families," he said. "And we talked about not having a cappuccino machine, lattes and espressos at the cafe."

"Go to our friends at La Catrina Cafe (for espresso drinks) instead, who are part of the fabric of the community," Danielle added.

Gillanders of S.K.Y. echoed the sentiment. "We had a conversation with some of the other business owners, (who told us) when a new business comes in, we should let them know these are the people you should talk to, let them know who you are. Like when you move into a new house, you should go see your neighbor and be like, 'Here's a piece of banana bread.'"

ChiResists, founded in 2016, is an organizing platform originally focused on fighting the installation of the Dakota Access pipeline at Standing Rock, but "we've been transitioning to help people in the neighborhood," said Amara Betty, artist, educator and organizer. In December, Betty organized a "Winter Survival Give Back" event at La Catrina, collecting food and clothing for local families and the homeless.

"People look at Pilsen and think it's some mecca of fine dining or art, but it really is a community. I think genuine human interaction is going to be the most valuable thing for people starting a business or visiting," said Betty. "Thalia Hall has a venue in Hyde Park, The Promontory, that caters very beautifully to the African-American community. Why can't we have the same consideration or respect?"

Contributing to the community can be more than just a monetary commitment. "We do kind of feel the tension, but we work hard to try to be accepted by the neighborhood, and we think it's working," said Shin Thompson, chef and partner of Furious Spoon, which opened a Pilsen location in May 2017. "Every year for Thanksgiving at our Wicker Park location, we offered free bowls of ramen for anyone in need. We expanded that this year to Pilsen because I thought it would be appreciated."

Furious Spoon also pledged to donate proceeds from a Thanksgiving social media campaign to Pilsen Alliance, which netted $500. "Next year we will do a bigger marketing campaign to get more people involved," said Thompson.

"We're also trying to hire people who live in the community," said Thompson. "We have a pretty small staff, but we're always looking to hire people who live in the area. It's a work in progress, for sure."

La Catrina Cafe owners Galicia and Corona open their business to community members. "We make the space available mainly to up-and-coming artists," said Corona.

Both sides of the aisle - businesses and activists - agree on wanting the best for Pilsen.

"It's great to see a lot of millennials and families coming back, because in the '80s and '90s, people didn't really give Pilsen a chance," said Alex Esparza, executive director of Eighteenth Street Development Corp., founded in 1976. The organization is planning to launch a chamber of commerce with the community in early 2018, which will address not only gentrification but Pilsen's viability. "If we don't take advantage and really be a positive influence in the community now, we might not have that opportunity in the future."

For the owners of La Catrina, the only constant is change. "We've got to adapt to it and make the best of it," said Corona. "I know there's a negative vibe about the gentrification, but it's unavoidable. We like the change."

Said Galicia, "Embrace what's happening, but let's not forget who we are, where we come from and continue our culture. Keep that alive, keep it going."

