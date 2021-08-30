From frozen seafood boils to jarred pickles, Chicago chefs have created thriving businesses during the pandemic

CHICAGO — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons visiting Bronzeville’s Two Fish Crab Shack could expect to wait up to two hours for a table. When the pandemic forced the restaurant to temporarily close for two months, owner Yasmin Curtis realized she needed a new way to reach customers.

Two Fish Crab Shack’s most popular dish, its seafood boil with house-made 3 The Chi Way sauce, was transformed into a frozen product that people could enjoy from the comfort of their home. Shoppers can find the item in Mariano’s, Jewel-Osco and other local markets in the Chicago area, as well as in Pick ‘n Save stores in Milwaukee.

“During the pandemic, it allowed us to reach our customer base who are just not comfortable with coming to the restaurant or getting carryout,” said Curtis, 41, who recently reopened her restaurant again after closing for a few weeks of renovations.

Curtis had always wanted to be more of a seafood distributor, and the pandemic helped her transition to wholesale. She thinks she’ll devote 60% of her time to the wholesale business and 40% to the restaurant in the next year or two. Her long-term plan is to make the Two Fish To Go bags a national product.

Curtis said there’s a part of her that wishes things would return to the way they were before the pandemic, but she doesn’t think that’s going to happen for a long time. While restaurants that were battered by the pandemic are seeing business pick up as restrictions have lifted, the industry is still at a crossroads. Many workers aren’t planning to come back, menu prices are soaring, and the COVID-19 delta variant threatens to derail the progress that’s been made.

But chefs like Curtis have also pivoted to new projects and created businesses that have thrived. These creative endeavors emerged as alternatives when most dining options were severely limited. Challenges have come along with the way, from tinkering with recipes to working with high volumes of food, but they’ve found success amid the pandemic’s chaos.

When the pandemic permanently closed American restaurant Merchant in Logan Square, former executive chef Sebastian Vargo, 31, and his fiancee, Taylor Hanna, 33, finally had a chance to sit back and reconsider what they wanted to do with their time. The two first met when they worked at Dixie, a Southern restaurant in Wicker Park, under chef Tony Quartaro. Vargo had always been interested in the flavor and health benefits that fermentation offers, but it was at Dixie that his passion for it started to take off.

Vargo has always loved pickles — something that’s complemented by fermentation. Salt brined pickles, as opposed to a vinegar brined pickle, were “eye-opening” for him in terms of the nuance and subtle flavors that fermentation provides.

“I think it was my love of Jewish delis as a child that led to my fascination to properly done brined pickles,” Vargo said.

The two weren’t planning to start a business. Their fermented creations were mainly made for themselves and their friends. But they realized there may be broad interest in the pickles, so they made an Instagram account, Vargo Brother Ferments, and it slowly started to gain followers. Things really started to take off when Joe Morski of Have a Good Sandwich featured their pickles in one of his meal boxes.

Their flagship pickle is the G-Dilla, an homage to Detroit’s influential producer and rapper J Dilla. Customers get a 32-ounce jar packed with pickles for $10. Fermented goods like garlic, sauerkraut and kombucha are also available for pickup or delivery.

Vargo and Hanna currently serve around 25 people a week, but they’re hoping to quadruple that when they move into a commissary kitchen in the next few months.

What started out as a side project has blossomed into a full-time venture with plenty of growing pains along the way. Early on in the process, Vargo had to tinker with the recipe of the kombuchas to make sure they were safe to drink. But he feels those mistakes were good lessons that have shaped his products for the better over time.

Neither of them are thinking about returning to the industry they were once a part of at the moment in part because they feel it’s broken, with employees at all levels being overworked and underappreciated. Their dream is to open a pickle store where they could potentially feature other local vendors and offer space for the community.

“We just want to create something that we believe in, that we can enjoy doing every day and is something that is tasty and healthy and fun,” Hanna said.

When everyone was going through a sourdough starter phase during quarantine, Tony Quartaro felt it was time to whip out the pasta sheeter. He and his wife texted a dozen friends saying he was making pasta and sauces to see if they’d be interested. The strong response from his friends resulted in the 37-year-old chef selling double what he expected to make.

Within a few weeks, word had spread about Quartaro’s homemade creations. Hundreds of people in his neighborhood and beyond signed up for his email list inquiring about placing an order. Once he hit the 500 mark, he formally established his now very popular business, Gemma Foods.

“I started to realize there were more names of people I didn’t know to people I did know and that I was kind of on to something,” Quartaro said.

As a professional chef for nearly 16 years — doing stints in San Francisco and New York before moving to Chicago in 2012 — the backbone of his career has always been Italian cooking. He was most recently the executive chef at Limelight Catering. These days he’s working out of Kitchen Chicago, a commissary kitchen, and having a space built that he’ll move into later this year to push Gemma Foods to new heights.

The menu offers a variety of pastas in 1-pound quantities and matching sauces for around $20. Quartaro tries to have a mostly vegetarian menu with a meat option every week, but it changes depending on the weather. Everything is designed to be a complete meal that cooks and is on the table in five minutes because of its freshness.

During the pandemic’s peak, the business was selling 350 pounds of both pasta and sauces per week. It could’ve done more, but storage and the shared space at Kitchen Chicago limited output.

Working on Gemma Foods has required a different mindset since he’s focused on producing in volume rather than what a final plate looks like. Quartaro is also paying more attention to making sure his consistencies are proper, the cooking instructions for consumers are clear and correct, and emphasizing sustainable packaging.

Despite the business’s growth, Quartaro feels it has barely scratched the surface. He’s not planning to return to other restaurant or catering businesses so he’s focusing all his energy on Gemma Foods. It opened as a regional company and it plans to scale beyond that in the years to come. It currently has next-day delivery in parts of Illinois and Wisconsin, and parts of Michigan and Indiana are coming this fall. And even though the business is known for its pasta and sauces, he wants to expand what it offers.

“It’s kind of our goal to get that stuff out there and make sure that people have a unique and memorable experience each time,” Quartaro said.