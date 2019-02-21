Frosty treats abound at new Alburtis ice cream shop

For people fed up with Old Man Winter’s antics, a new Alburtis ice cream shop is dishing out more enticing frosty creations.

Drizzle Ice Cream of Alburtis, which opened Saturday at 47 W. Penn Ave., is serving chilled treats such as hand-dipped and soft-serve ice cream, Italian ice, milkshakes and root beer floats along with hot items such as soft pretzels, nachos and hot dogs.

The 25-seat shop, open year-round, offers 30 rotating flavors — 10 offered at a time — of hand-dipped ice cream, made by Kreider Farms in Penn Township, Lancaster County, along with a few soft-serve varieties of Turkey Hill Premium Ice Cream.

Classic and custom sundaes are available with your choice of hard- or soft-serve ice cream, owner Steve Zola said.

In the business’ first few days, banana splits have proven especially popular, selling out on the first day.





“I think one of the best features of the menu is we do a create-your-own sundae where you can choose any flavor of hard or soft ice cream with any three toppings you want,” said Zola, who lives a few miles away from the shop in Lower Macungie Township. “… We also do Avalanches, which is ice cream mixed with your choice of candy.”

Drizzle, which occupies the former Classy Cupcakes space, offers 20 toppings, including brownies, strawberries, gummy worms, Butterfinger and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Additionally, eight flavors of hand-scooped Italian ice come from Son’s Ice Cream & Italian Ice, operating two locations in Lancaster County. Customers can enjoy the ice alone or as part of a gelati with layers of soft-serve ice cream.

Drizzle, open 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will hold a grand opening with DJ entertainment, face painting and a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 2. Info: 610-340-0093.

