FRONTIER Building Completes New Chipotle Mexican Grill in Chesapeake and Norfolk, Virginia

( RestaurantNews.com ) FRONTIER Building , an experience-focused national General Construction, Construction Management and Design-Build contractor, has completed the new Chipotle Mexican Grill at 100 Coastal Way, next to a Hampton Inn & Suites, in Chesapeake, Virginia.

FRONTIER Building was responsible for the build-out of the 2,100 square-foot restaurant that also includes a drive-thru and nine parking spaces.

The national contractor has also completed the Chipotle on 4712 Hampton Blvd in Norfolk, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the Old Dominion Shopping Center in the former space of Gray’s Pharmacy, less than a half of mile from Old Dominion University.

The Norfolk Chipotle features 2,361 square feet of indoor dining space and 10 parking spaces.

“FRONTIER Building has built many Chipotle restaurants across the country,” said Paul Sweeney, FRONTIER project manager. “We’re proud to be a trusted builder for the national restaurant company.”

About FRONTIER Building

Founded in 2002, FRONTIER Building is an experience-focused national General Construction, Construction Management and Design-Build contractor that specializes in delivering exceptional projects and fostering long-term client relationships.

The nationally respected industry leader understands that every client and intention is unique and believes that only through identifying individual goals can it truly deliver the optimal building experience. Devoted to building better experiences, everywhere, FRONTIER Building has built projects for Fortune 500 companies in the convenience store, restaurant, retail, finance and healthcare industries across the United States from Florida to Alaska.

