FRONTIER Building Completes the Construction of Two World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Locations in South Florida

Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) FRONTIER Building , the experience-focused national general construction, construction management, and design-build contractor, has completed the construction of two new World of Beer Bar & Kitchen locations in South Florida.

The 4,726-square-foot Doral World of Beer is situated at 8700 NW 36th Street in the Doral Square Shopping Center and it includes 217 seats. In Miramar, the 4,240-square-foot World of Beer is located at 11225 Miramar Parkway in the new Miramar Park Place shopping center and it includes seating for approximately 185.

For both projects, FRONTIER provided the interior build-out, which included mechanical, electrical, fire systems, restroom accessories, partitions and furniture installation, plus the construction of the outside patio.

“These two establishments are FRONTIER’s first for the brand,” said Jorge Wiewall, project manager, FRONTIER Building. “We look forward to working with World of Beer as they continue to expand in South Florida and beyond.”

About FRONTIER Building

Founded in 2002, FRONTIER Building is an experience-focused national General Construction, Construction Management and Design-Build contractor that specializes in delivering exceptional projects and fostering long-term client relationships.

The nationally respected industry leader understands that every client and intention is unique and believes that only through identifying individual goals can it truly deliver the optimal building experience. Devoted to building better experiences, everywhere, FRONTIER Building has built projects for Fortune 500 companies in the convenience store, restaurant, retail, finance and healthcare industries across the United States from Florida to Alaska. For more information, visit www.frontierbuilding.com .

