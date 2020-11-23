FRONTIER Building Completes the Construction of PDQ’s Second Miami Restaurant

( RestaurantNews.com ) FRONTIER Building, an experience-focused national general construction, construction management, and design-build contractor, has completed the construction of PDQ’s second Miami location at 12770 SW 152 Street in Miami, FL.

FRONTIER Building provided the ground-up construction, interior build-out and landscaping for the new 2,968 square-foot restaurant. Built on a 46,223 square-foot lot, the project also included a drive-thru, 65 parking spaces and four bicycle spots.

“We’re honored to be working with the Tampa-based fast-casual chicken restaurant chain and building their second PDQ in Miami’s booming Coral Reef market,” said Jorge Wiewall, FRONTIER Building project manager.

The PDQ Miami Coral Reef opened November 8th and is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for lunch and dinner for dine-in or take-out, as well as drive-thru and catering.

About FRONTIER Building

Founded in 2002, FRONTIER Building is an experience-focused national General Construction, Construction Management, and Design-Build contractor that specializes in delivering exceptional projects and fostering long-term client relationships.

The nationally respected industry leader understands that every client and intention is unique and believes that only through identifying individual goals can it truly deliver the optimal building experience. Devoted to building better experiences, everywhere, FRONTIER Building has developed projects for Fortune 500 companies in the convenience store, restaurant, retail, finance, and healthcare industries across the United States from Florida to Alaska. For more information, visit www.frontierbuilding.com .?

