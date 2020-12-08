Front Burner’s New Slider Concept – Son of a Butcher – Makes Stand-Alone Debut in Lower Greenville

Retro slider bar begins serving quintessential American classics through dine-in, online ordering and third-party delivery on Dec. 14

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The creative minds behind the creation of Velvet Taco – the highly successful, trend-setting taco concept – are back. This time, it’s to change the world one slider at a time with their latest concept – Son of a Butcher (SoB).

Front Burner Restaurants ‘ executives Randy Dewitt and Jack Gibbons have partnered with the original Velvet Taco operations team, including Vice President of Operations Brian Watkins, to reimagine the burger category and give fans a nostalgic slider spot that serves up quintessential American classics. Dallas-based Global Hospitality Design specialists Harrison , who is also actively supporting the growth of the Velvet Taco brand, worked with Front Burner on the development of the design concept.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 14, Dallasites can enjoy elevated sliders with bold flavors, waffle fries smothered in crazy good ingredients, crispy cheese curds and classic shakes with a culinary twist, all served in a retro, trendy atmosphere, located at 2026 Greenville Ave . Additionally, SoB will feature bar offerings like local draft beer, wine on tap and innovative frozen cocktails. Guests can dine in-restaurant or on the patio, order online for pickup at sobsliders.com or get SoB delivered to their doorstep via Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

For even more excitement, every guest who makes a dine-in, pickup or delivery order through the end of the year will be entered to win FREE sliders for a year!

“Velvet Taco quickly gained popularity and a loyal following for its premium globally-inspired fare and differentiated offering,” said Gibbons, CEO of Front Burner Restaurants. “We believe Son of a Butcher’s menu and nostalgic vibe will evoke a similar response from guests. SoB’s indulgent waffle fries are one-of-a-kind, the shakes are down-right craveable, and the sliders always steal the show. We secured an ideal location in the heart of Lower Greenville and have hired an incredible team with Velvet Taco roots to bring this new concept to life. We are all very excited to debut our first SoB restaurant and begin serving the Dallas community sliders – with a side of fun!”

To add to SoB’s original, creative ambiance, pay homage to the history of Lower Greenville and create a “memory maker” at SoB, students from Booker T. Washington will paint a mural on the side of the building starting in December. The painting of the mural will be live streamed on SoB’s website so that fans can tune in to watch the progress. SoB is also raising funds for the Booker T. Washington Performing Arts School in its opening months!

From Dec. 14-17, SoB will be open from 4-9 p.m. for dinner. Then it will begin serving lunch and will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The health and safety of guests and team members is SoB’s top priority. The slider bar has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

SoB uses A Bar N Ranch ‘s locally-raised, organic, naturally-fed hormone- and antibiotic-free Wagyu beef for its sliders, which ensures the slider bar has the best quality beef in town. All SoB sliders are served with a 3-ounce patty and come on a locally-sourced Martin’s potato bun. The slider size offers variety to guests with a mouthwatering menu of classic sliders, innovative flavors like PB&J, Burnt Ends and the Texas Philly, as well as veggie sliders. No matter your mood, SoB is the perfect fit for your slider fix. To learn more about SoB and to view the menu, visit sobsliders.com .

About Son of a Butcher

The brainchild of Front Burner Restaurants, Son of a Butcher (SoB) is a nostalgic slider spot with the highest quality beef from local suppliers in Texas. SoB serves sliders, sides and shakes with a unique twist on the American classics. SoB operates in two locations – a stall at Legacy Food Hall in Plano, Texas and a stand-alone restaurant in Dallas. To learn more about SoB, visit sobsliders.com .

About Front Burner Restaurants, LLC

Front Burner Restaurants, LLC is the restaurant innovation lab behind innovative concepts such as Whiskey Cake, Legacy Hall, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Haywire and more. The company is driven by an inclusive culture and passion for people. Its mission is to open independent concepts that use fresh, local products to fill a gap in the market and break the traditional rules of dining. Known for its creative, experiential approach, exquisite attention to detail and development of emerging brands, the parent company now boasts a diverse portfolio of 10 restaurant brands across 23 locations, a one-of-a-kind food hall, Modern Pour and Vestals premium catering, Bingham House and Captain’s Club event venues, Unlawful Brewing Company and non-profit Furlough Kitchen, with more concepts on the horizon. For more information, visit frontburnergroupdining.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

