Front Burner Restaurants Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Todd Ebert chosen to lead consumer engagement efforts for restaurant innovator

Todd Ebert

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Front Burner Restaurant, LLC, the developer of distinctive restaurant concepts, today announced that Todd Ebert has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

Ebert will lead the overall marketing and consumer engagement strategy for all Front Burner concepts including Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, The Ranch, Velvet Taco, Mexican Sugar, Ida Claire, Sixty Vines, The Keeper, Haywire, Twin Peaks, Unlawful Assembly Brewing Company and Legacy Food Hall.

“Todd will play a key role in driving growth across all of our concepts, optimizing our marketing channels and deploying marketing technology,” said Randy DeWitt, Chief Executive Officer for Front Burner Restaurants. “His experience will make an immediate impact on our restaurants, we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Ebert has had an impressive career in developing brands and implementing digital marketing strategies. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for MultiView where he launched new product lines and demand strategies for the digital marketing and creative services company. Prior to that he was Chief Marketing Officer for local online marketing innovator ReachLocal, and was instrumental in taking the company from a startup to a publicly traded global enterprise with $550 million in annual revenue.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Front Burner’s restaurants, as both a consumer and marketer, for years,” said Ebert. “After spending 25 years with my sleeves rolled up leading marketing teams that drive growth, this is an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

About Front Burner Restaurant

Front Burner is a restaurant innovation lab and the force behind more than 100 restaurants and multiple thriving concepts such as nationally recognized Twin Peaks, Whiskey Cake, Mexican Sugar, Velvet Taco, Ida Claire, The Keeper, The Ranch at Las Colinas and cutting-edge wine-on-tap concept Sixty Vines. Their mission is to open independent concepts with memorable names and to use fresh, local products to fill a gap in the market and break the traditional rules of dining. Their newest creation is the much-anticipated Legacy Hall. Legacy Hall is a 55,000-square-foot development complete with an on-site brewery, beer garden, 20+ artisan food stalls, a full-service restaurant and outdoor live entertainment venue.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com