Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune
In front of backdrop of a dozen gray tents, activists warn Lightfoot of displacement around proposed Obama center without a community benefits agreement in place

June 11, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Alice Yin
About 50 members of the Obama CBA Coalition and ally groups took over a vacant Woodlawn lot with a makeshift settlement of gray tents on Thursday — a symbolic message to Mayor Lori Lightfoot of their concerns that homelessness could worsen there without a community benefits agreement for the proposed Obama Presidential Center. More than a dozen community groups have joined or allied with the Obama CBA Coalition to clamor for a pause in the city planning process for Woodlawn and surrounding areas until a community benefits agreement can be met.