Frittata is regular weekend meal at Yotam Ottolenghi's home

Restaurateur and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi says his cookbook “Ottolenghi Simple” is based on the idea that there’s more than one way to get a meal on the table. But whatever the method, his goal with the new book is to make home cooking more simple and relaxed.

In the book’s introduction, he describes his own system: “For me, it’s about being able to stop at my grocery store on the way home, pick up a couple of things that look good and make something within 20 or 30 minutes of getting home.”

The book has four color-coded icons to indicate whether each recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make, uses 10 or fewer ingredients, can be made ahead of time or makes use of ingredients you are likely to have on hand.

Ottolenghi says this easy frittata recipe is a regular feature at his home on weekends.

Zucchini and Ciabatta Frittata

Serves 6

1 pound 2 ounces ciabatta, crusts removed, roughly torn (about 6 cups) (see notes)

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream

2 large garlic cloves, passed through a garlic press

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

3 ounces Parmesan, finely grated

Salt and black pepper

2 medium zucchini, coarsely grated (about 4 cups)

1 1/4 cups basil leaves, torn

2 tablespoons olive oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Put the ciabatta, milk and cream into a medium bowl and mix well. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes, for the bread to absorb most of the liquid.

Put the garlic, eggs, cumin and 1/4 cup of Parmesan into a separate large bowl with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Mix well, then add the bread and any remaining liquid, followed by the zucchini and basil. Stir gently.

Place an 8-by-10-inch baking dish in the oven for 5 minutes, until hot. Remove from the oven, brush with the oil, and pour in the zucchini mix. Even out the top and bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle the last of the Parmesan evenly on top of the frittata, then bake for another 20 to 25 minutes, until the frittata is cooked through — a knife inserted into the center should come out clean — and the top is golden brown. Set aside for 5 minutes, then serve.

Notes: This can be baked about 4 hours in advance and then warmed through for 5 minutes before serving. Ideally it should be eaten on the day it is baked, but it will keep in the fridge for 1 day; just warm through for 10 minutes. Don’t waste the ciabatta crusts; they can be blitzed into fresh breadcrumbs and freeze well.

Excerpted with permission from “Ottolenghi Simple” by Yotam Ottolenghi; published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House.

