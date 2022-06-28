Frisch’s Big Boy To Serve Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs at All Locations Beginning July 1

As the brand celebrates its 75th Anniversary, it brings two of the country’s oldest restaurant institutions together under one roof

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Frisch’s Big Boy announces the pairing of two of America’s most famous and long-standing menu items, the Big Boy burger, and the Nathan’s Famous hot dog. To kick off National Hot Dog Month beginning July 1, all Frisch’s Big Boy locations will carry the Nathan’s Famous 100% all-beef natural casing hot dog, the same hot dog proudly served at Nathan’s Famous restaurants, including the original Coney Island location. It’s also made with the same secret spice recipe dating back over a century, and the same coveted hot dog used annually at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th.

“We are thrilled to connect with such a storied brand as Nathan’s Famous to offer their world-renowned hot dog at all of our locations starting July 1,” states Jordin Nabi, Vice President of Marketing at Frisch’s Big Boy. “This is an exciting year for Frisch’s as we celebrate our 75th Anniversary, and the opportunity to unite two iconic brands under one roof is just the icing on the cake for this momentous year.”

All locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio will serve Nathan’s Famous hot dogs beginning on July 1. Toppings include chili, cheese, diced onions, sauerkraut, and bacon.

“At Nathans’s Famous, we are always seeking opportunities to make our world-famous hot dogs more available to our fans around the U.S.,” states Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan’s Famous. “We are excited to team up with Frisch’s and bring Nathan’s to hot dog lovers in the Midwest.”

About Frisch’s Big Boy

Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants have been serving up great burgers and good times for 75 years including scratch-made recipes, prepared in their own kitchens. The signature double-decker burger the “Big Boy” is made with fresh, never frozen beef patties, a double-decker bun, and the Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce that guests have come to crave. The brand consists of over 100 company-owned and franchise partner locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit Frischs.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 17 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

