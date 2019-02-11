Friistyle deals freestyle loaded fries for Chicago Black Restaurant Week

Hyde Park entrepreneur Corey Gilkey first experienced Belgian-style pommes frites, the fries typically served in Europe as street food in a paper cone with mayonnaise and a tiny fork, while he traveled on the Continent. When Gilkey, who also owns sneaker shop Leaders 1354 in Chicago, started his freestyle fry shop Friistyle as a pop-up, he collaborated with other black-owned restaurants, including Mikkey's and LiteHouse (as well as Korean-Mexican Seoul Taco, Korean-Polish Kimski and Triple Crown in Chinatown) before opening his own stand.

Friistyle landed in Boxville, a shipping container outdoor market incubator in Bronzeville, the summer of 2017. Last year, Gilkey moved to a permanent space around the corner on historic Prairie Avenue.

Chef Chuck G crafted a beautiful and creative menu built on hand-cut, twice-fried fries, all with house-made sauces. For Chicago Black Restaurant Week, they’re offering four house styles, each with a free can of soda pop.

The Italian beef frites ($10.19) come loaded with tender meat au jus and an Asiago giardiniera cheese sauce. The chicken Alfredo frites ($10.19) stud grilled bird in silken sauce, further gilded with Parmesan cheese. The roasted veggie frites ($8.19) include a seasonal bounty glazed with sweet and sour honey mustard, touched by balsamic vinegar.

I wonder if Belgians would even recognize the Friistyle Bomb frites ($5.19) offered with your choice of two dips, like mild sauce inspired Boughetto or smoked Goudineero cheese.

The meaty fries are normally priced at $12, veggie at $10, Bomb pommes frites at $6 and soda pop at $1, so grab a full-sized fork, and dig in to these hearty deals while you can.

Friistyle Chicago, 5059 S. Prairie Ave., 773-548-5375, friistylechicago.com

Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 17. For participating restaurants and menus, go to chiblackrestaurantweek.com/restaurant-lineup.

