Friends gather to celebrate Friendsgiving; we share recipes

Some are lucky enough - or unlucky, depending on your perspective - to have family members living right around the corner.

So where to go on Thanksgiving is a no-brainer: over the river and through the cul-de-sac to grandmother's house you go.

For others, work or marriage have cast them far from home cooking.

But that doesn't mean they have to settle for Chinese takeout or a cold turkey sandwich from Subway.

Instead of rattling around the apartment alone watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or a "Home Alone" marathon, millennials and others are getting together to celebrate the day set aside to give thanks and shop until the wee hours of the morning.

Blogger Alexandra Shytsman has penned "Friendsgiving: Celebrate Your Family of Friends" (HarperCollins, $16.99), a how-to guide to host the perfect gathering of friends to celebrate Thanksgiving.

A native of Ukraine, Shytsman said her family moved to Brooklyn when she was 9 and they didn't adopt the American holiday right away.

But as a teen, she was obsessed with the Food Network and fascinated by all the Thanksgiving specials where her favorite cooks would create the ultimate traditional turkey dinner.

At age 17, she decided to host her own Thanksgiving dinner and invited all her fellow immigrant high school friends for a taste of the American staple.

Shytsman was hooked, and she's hosted a Friendsgiving dinner ever since.

But unlike that first feast where she cooked everything herself, she said, she now invites her friends to make side dishes.

Shytsman makes the turkey and the mashed potatoes, since those don't travel well.

Unlike the stress that comes with family gatherings, she said, a Friendsgiving gathering is much more "laid back." There's no pressure to cook up dishes that are family traditions but few, if any, actually partake in.

"You can go rogue with your friends," she said. "I had someone recently tell me they were going to have a taco bar this year."

But she suggests you still need to plan ahead so two guests don't show up with the same dish of guacamole.

Shytsman said it is best to create a Google doc or other online sharing form where guests can update what they plan to bring, or warn of any potential allergies.

She also thinks it is a good idea to have a flexible game plan for after dinner, since unlike at your parents' home, you can't just slip off to a bedroom and sleep off a turkey coma.

"I personally love to play charades," she said. "I know it is kind of old school but I love it. It also gets people off their phones."

Kate Csepegi, who teaches cooking classes and is a private event coordinator at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Geauga County, has also been playing host to Friendsgiving gatherings for years.

She said it is tough to be away from family at Thanksgiving but having friends over to feast is the next best thing.

Like Shytsman, Csepegi usually makes the turkey or main dish since she hosts the gathering, and leaves the sides to her dining companions.

"You can spread the work a little bit and the love a little bit," she said.

It was also fun and yummy, she said, to see what ambitious dishes her friends cook up. "We were all a bit on the foodie side of things," she admits.

While Thanksgiving is a food holiday, she said, it is also about giving thanks and spending time together.

"We did all the traditional things you would do on Thanksgiving," she said. "We just did it with our friends."

Among the culinary classes Csepegi teaches is one that helps others host the perfect Friendsgiving meal. She shared some of her favorite turkey day recipes.

HARVEST SALAD WITH APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE

For the salad:

6 cups mixed salad greens

1 cup figs, fresh or dried, halved

1/2 cup walnut pieces, toasted

1 Granny Smith apple, sliced

4 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled

For the vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons golden raisins

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup apple cider

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Make dressing: Place raisins, honey, apple cider, vinegar and lemon zest in a food processor. While blending, add lemon juice and olive oil. Blend until smooth and combined. Season with salt and pepper and additional olive oil as needed. Set aside.

In a large bowl combine salad greens, figs, and apples. Toss with enough dressing to lightly coat all ingredients, about half. Spread salad over a large serving platter or individual serving plates and top with crumbled goat cheese and toasted walnuts. Serve with remaining dressing on the side.

Makes 8 servings.

Make ahead: Dressing can be made and dates can be chopped up to 3 days in advance and refrigerated. Walnuts can be toasted up to 3 days in advance and kept in an airtight container.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

1 butternut squash

Extra-virgin olive oil, as needed

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and diced

1/2 cup carrot, peeled and finely chopped

1/2 cup celery stalk, diced

1 cup onion, minced

4 cups vegetable stock

1 cup apple cider

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Salt and pepper, to taste

Lemon juice, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the top and bottom off the squash. Cut it in half vertically. Scoop seeds out of the center of the squash with a spoon and lay squash on a baking sheet, cut side up. Drizzle or brush generously with olive oil, season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast until fork tender, about 45 minutes.

While squash is roasting, cook onions, celery, carrots and apples together in a large, heavy-bottomed stock pot in olive oil. Cook until onions are lightly browned. Add stock and cider and bring to a boil. When squash is ready, use a spoon to pull the squash from the skin and add it to the pot. Allow mixture to boil for about 5-10 minutes.

Remove soup from heat and cool slightly. Using an immersion blender or a food processor, puree soup and return to the pot. Place pureed soup back on the stove to reheat. Add heavy cream and nutmeg and taste for seasoning, adjusting with salt, pepper and lemon juice as needed.

Makes 8 servings.

Make ahead: Squash can be roasted ahead of time and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 6 months. Chop vegetables up to 3 days in advance and refrigerate. Chop apples up to 1 day in advance and refrigerate in water with a pinch of lemon juice. Soup can be made up to the point where you add cream. Can be refrigerated for up to 3 days, or frozen and used as desired all year long. Add cream when bringing back to temperature.

SPICE-RUBBED TURKEY

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

12- to 15-lb. whole turkey, completely thawed, preferably never frozen

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 onion, coarsely chopped

1 apple, coarsely chopped

4 cups chicken stock

4 tablespoons butter

For the pan gravy:

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

2-3 cups strained pan drippings, as needed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix salt, sugar, cloves, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon in a bowl. Set aside.

Rinse the turkey, inside and out, remove any giblets. Pat dry with paper towels. Place in a roasting pan with a rack so the turkey doesn't sit directly on the bottom of the pan. Rub the whole bird, both sides and under the skin, with the spice mixture.

Stuff the cloves of garlic, onion and apples into the cavity of the bird. Truss the legs together with kitchen twine. Add the stock and the butter to the roasting pan. Cook turkey, basting every 30 minutes, until an internal temperature of 165 degrees has been reached, about 12 minutes per pound. The best place to take the temperature is where the thigh meets the breast. Rest bird, lightly covered with foil, for 30 minutes before slicing and serving.

To make gravy, combine butter and flour in a saucepan over medium heat, whisk in pan drippings and bring to a boil. Season with additional salt or pepper if needed. Simmer 5-10 minutes before serving.

Serves 8, with leftovers.

Make ahead: Turkey spice rub can be made up to 6 months in advance and stored with your spices. Chop vegetables and apples up to 3 days in advance and refrigerate in water. Turkey can be made completely the day before and sliced. Reheat it in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with a little chicken stock in the pan, covered with foil, at 350 degrees until warmed through.

YUKON GOLD POTATO GRATIN

3 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Butter to coat casserole dish

4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/8-inch thick slices

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 tablespoons fresh chives

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine all ingredients except chives and Parmesan in a pot. Bring mixture to a bare simmer. Season generously with salt and pepper. Toss so potatoes are evenly coated. Taste cream mixture and adjust seasonings if needed.

Coat a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with butter and pour in potatoes. This doesn't have to be perfect. Press potatoes down into the casserole dish; cream should rise to the top when pressed.

Cover with foil and bake 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Remove foil and sprinkle Parmesan on top. Bake until golden brown and potatoes are completely tender. Sprinkle fresh chopped chives on top and serve.

Serves 12.

Make ahead: Gratin can be made completely. Reheat, covered with foil, at 350 degrees until heated through, about 1 hour.

PUMPKIN ROLL WITH CREAM CHEESE FILLING

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon lemon juice

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Powdered sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-by-15-inch jelly roll pan, line with parchment paper, and grease parchment paper. Set aside.

Place eggs and sugar in mixer bowl and beat on high speed for 5 minutes. Gradually mix in pumpkin and lemon juice.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom and cloves. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture, beating on low speed until blended. Spread batter evenly over prepared pan. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until center springs back when touched.

Loosen edges with a knife. Place two clean dish towels or pieces of parchment paper on work surface and dust with confectioner's sugar. Turn cake out onto towels, remove parchment paper from bottom of cake, and roll up cake using towels. Cool for 20 minutes.

Unroll cake when cool, spread with cream cheese filling (recipe follows), roll up and dust with powdered sugar. Wrap cake in waxed paper or plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Unwrap and dust with additional powdered sugar.

Makes one large roll, about 10-12 servings.

Make ahead: Can be made completely, up to three days in advance. Keep refrigerated.

CREAM CHEESE FILLING

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature (do not use whipped, low-fat or fat-free cream cheese)

1/4 cup sour cream, room temperature

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup confectioners sugar

Place cream cheese, sour cream and butter in mixer bowl and beat until mixture is light and smooth. Add vanilla and sugar and beat until well blended.

