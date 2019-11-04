Friendly’s Offers “Deliciously Free” Meal for Veterans and Active Military for Veterans Day

Wilbraham, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Friendly’s® Restaurants celebrates Veterans Day by honoring those who have served our country with a “deliciously free” breakfast, lunch or dinner for all veterans and active military personnel. On Monday, November 11, 2019, all former or active service members can take advantage of the offer with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card.

In the morning, eligible guests can choose from an array of delicious breakfast items with the Big-Two-Do® Breakfast. The meal consists of your choice of two slices of Brioche French toast, two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of toast, two strips of crispy Applewood-smoked bacon or two sausage links, and a side of two made-to-order farm fresh eggs, all accompanied by a fresh cup of Friendly’s new 100% Arabica bean coffee.

For lunch or dinner, veterans can dine on the All-American Burger, which boasts a classic, juicy Big Beef® burger with fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, onion and mayo on a Brioche roll, served with fresh fries and choice of a soda, iced tea or hot beverage. Upgrading to a cheeseburger is complimentary for all guests taking advantage of this offer.

Friendly’s is proud to stand by and say “thank you” to all our brave troops who protect our freedom. This offer is valid for dine-in guests only at participating Friendly’s locations and is limited to one breakfast or lunch/dinner entrée per person.

