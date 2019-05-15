Friday Night Flights returns for 3rd summer of Chicago neighborhood beer fests

The city’s summerlong series of Friday night outdoor neighborhood beer festivals is returning for a third year.

Friday Night Flights kicks off May 31 just as it did last year: at Gallagher Way beside Wrigley Field, where beer will be poured from more than 30 Chicago breweries. It also ends the same as last year: Sept. 13 along the Chicago Riverwalk. The series is intended to highlight the craft breweries operating in different neighborhoods across the city. In a recent tally by the Brewers Association, Chicago had more breweries than any other metro area, 167.

Each event costs $20 for admission and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. The Friday Night Flights lineup will be:

May 31

Gallagher Way (Lakeview), 3637 N. Clark St.

Participating breweries: Great Central, Maplewood, Begyle, Goose Island, Lake Effect, Moody Tongue, Dovetail, Ravinia, DryHop, Corridor, Haymarket, Spiteful, Greenstar, Half Acre, Twisted Hippo, On Tour, Motor Row, All Rise, Middle Brow, Urban Renewal, Alarmist, Illuminated Brew Works, Adams Street, Lo Rez, Argus, Old Irving, Band of Bohemia, Pipeworks, Cruz Blanca, Around the Bend, Off Color, Revolution and Vice District.

June 28

Chicago Brewing District (Near West Side), 232 N. Wood St.

Participating breweries: Around the Bend, On Tour, Finch, Goose Island, Great Central, Haymarket, Cruz Blanca, All Rise, Illuminated Brew Works and Ravinia.

July 26

Ravenswood Corridor (location to be announced).

Participating breweries: Dovetail, Begyle, Band of Bohemia, Half Acre, Twisted Hippo, Greenstar, Urban Renewal, Old Irving, DryHop, Corridor, Alarmist, Spiteful, Eris and LaGrow.

Aug. 9

31st Street Beach at Pier 31 (South Side), 3101 S. Lake Shore Drive.

Participating breweries: Vice District, Horse Thief Hollow, Open Outcry, Alulu, Marz Community, Lo Rez, Moody Tongue, Whiner, Adams Street, Argus, Motor Row, Lagunitas, Rock Bottom and Gino’s.

Aug. 23

Milwaukee Avenue Corridor (location to be announced).

Participating breweries: Revolution, Hopewell, Middle Brow, Bixi, Lake Effect, Maplewood, Off Color, Pipeworks, Piece and Aleman.

Sept. 13

Chicago Riverwalk, The Jetty & Confluence (Wells to Lake streets).

Participating breweries: To be confirmed.

Friday Night Flights is produced by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild and Choose Chicago. More information is available at chicagofridaynightflights.com.

