Freshii Brings Unique Franchising Opportunity to the Masses Due to Increased Demand

Expanding wellness brand offers an amazing opportunity to own a leading health-conscious business today

Toronto, ON ( RestaurantNews.com ) Omnichannel health and wellness brand, Freshii Inc., is on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable. Freshii Founder & CEO, Matthew Corrin, tapped into his entrepreneurial side when opening his first location in 2005. Today, Freshii operates over 380 restaurant locations across 85+ cities in 13 countries and has grown rapidly over the past 17 years. Freshiii is further expanding its presence across North America.

For example, Freshii recently entered a new multi-unit franchise agreement to develop 20 new restaurant locations over the next six years in Texas, primarily targeting Houston and Austin. This recent deal represents the largest multi-unit franchise agreement in Freshii’s history, and an opportunity to expand the company’s store count in one of the fastest growing states in the United States. Attracting high quality franchise partners worldwide is a top priority for Freshii, fulfilling its effort to expand customer exposure and access to the brand.

“Eating healthier is not a fad – we believe it’s a growing trend and an increasingly popular lifestyle that we continue to see throughout the globe,” said Corrin. “Today, Freshii is a successful and growing Health and Wellness brand and we are excited to continue sharing our mission across the globe.”

In recent years, Freshii has also expanded its Consumer-Packaged Goods lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and recently began to offer nutritional supplement products directly to consumers via its online retail site. With the brand’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and directly from home.

“Our restaurant brand promotes better-for-you food and trends in a massively relevant way, delivering high-impact menu items to new and existing guests, whether they live in urban or suburban areas,” said Veronica Castillo, Vice President of Marketing. “Freshii’s constantly evolving restaurant menu allows our team to incorporate the latest health and food trends. The brand strives to create each menu item with nutrition and delicious flavor in mind.”

Freshii is seeking both single-unit and multi-unit Franchise Partners. We are looking for individuals and groups that have an entrepreneurial spirit and share our passion for the brand’s healthy mission. In addition, each candidate must be passionate about the restaurant industry, possess financial literacy, excellent customer service skills, experience leading teams, and a resilient attitude. At Freshii, Franchise Partner success is a number one priority. The brand ensures that what is best for its franchise partners is part of every decision and that the core values come alive in its culture. Freshii’s team strives to make its health and wellness products readily available and affordable to all with quick service, nutrient-dense, and crave-worthy food. Freshii franchise startup costs in the US typically range from $175,500 to $581,000.

For more information about Freshii’s franchising opportunity, please visit: https://www.freshiifranchising.com .

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference. Freshii’s consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and nutritional supplements offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the Company’s recent acquisition of majority control of fast-growing health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market. Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to 384 restaurants in 13 countries around the world, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and now offers nutritional supplement products directly to consumers via its online retail site. Adding Natura Market to the company’s business lines has further extended Freshii’s omnichannel reach. With Freshii’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and directly from home.

Contact:

Anna Joubert

Franchise Elevator PR

847-945-1300 ext. 278

ajoubert@franchiseelevator.com

The post Freshii Brings Unique Franchising Opportunity to the Masses Due to Increased Demand first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.