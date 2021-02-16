FreshBytes Partners with Otter to Help Restaurants Through Pandemic Challenges

( RestaurantNews.com ) During this COVID pandemic a majority of restaurants have moved operations online with a focus to grow their Delivery, Curbside and Pick up business.

Owing to the current demand, FreshBytes , provider of commission-free online ordering for restaurants has announced its strategic partnership with Otter, one of the fastest-growing restaurant technology service providers.

This partnership aims at providing restaurant clients with a well- connected infrastructure to merge orders from restaurant’s own website and 3rd party systems like DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub into one tablet.

“The restaurant industry has undergone tremendous changes in the past few months, and online ordering business has helped them keep their kitchen running and customers happy but handling multiple tablets to track and process orders from different sales channels can be a bit overwhelming and time consuming for restaurant owners. This partnership will help our clients operate more efficiently, save labor, simplify operations, and ultimately thrive in the evolving set-up”, says “Poonam Pahwa”, Business Development Manager at FreshBytes.

The new partnership with Otter is an important milestone for the growth strategy of both companies.

About FreshBytes

FreshBytes commission-free Delivery, Curbside and Pickup online ordering puts more money in the restaurant pocket as customers orders directly from the restaurant website or mobile ordering app. Direct ordering increases customer loyalty and sales by retargeting and leveraging customer buying habits. Read more about FreshBytes at www.freshbytes.io .

About Otter

Otter is a restaurant technology company that exists to empower all customers to thrive in connecting food and people. Otter works with a wide range of restaurants – from large enterprises to small businesses. Otter’s innovative order management and analytics technology products can be tailored to meet all restaurants’ online ordering needs.

Contact:

Poonam Pahwa

FRESHBYTES

888-96-FRESH (37374)

poonam@freshbytes.io

The post FreshBytes Partners with Otter to Help Restaurants Through Pandemic Challenges first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.