FreshBytes Partners with DoorDash to Help Restaurants Make Delivery Profitable in the COVID Times and Beyond

( RestaurantNews.com ) FreshBytes, one of the fast growing ordering platforms in the US has announced its technology partnership with DoorDash Drive, the largest last-mile logistics platform operational in more than 4000 cities in the United States and Canada, to provide nationwide flat-rate delivery to its customers.

This partnership has come at a time when restaurant owners are struggling to survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and looking out for ways to increase off-premise sales. This collaboration provides instant relief to restaurants encumbered by hefty commissions (of upto 35%) charged by third-party delivery apps.

Through this initiative, not only restaurants will be able to make deliveries at a fixed flat rate, but also get more control on their digital orders, allowing their customers to order directly from their website or branded mobile ordering app, powered by FreshBytes.

How does it work? There is no need for the restaurant to have a delivery crew. Restaurants don’t have to hassle of managing their own drivers or worry about no-show drivers.

FreshBytes system communicates with DoorDash Drive to request on- demand delivery for delivery orders.

Restaurants can track the progress via FreshBytes order dashboard as the dasher gets assigned, food is picked up from the restaurant and delivered to the customer. This is possible as FreshBytes system is in constant communication with the DoorDash Drive system enabling restaurant owners to know where the food is and when it was delivered to the customer.

“We are excited about our strategic partnership with DoorDash. This partnership is going to be really beneficial for our restaurant clients, giving them opportunities to fulfill their last-mile logistics needs with more intelligent routings. Our technology integrated with an unparalleled fleet of dashers provided by the DoorDash Drive allows merchants to enhance off-premise operations that would further strengthen their relationship with their customers,” says Neeraj Bajaj the Founder and CEO of FreshBytes.

FreshBytes is currently working with restaurants all over the USA providing a robust, modern and easy to use online ordering solution. FreshBytes offers all-in-one pickup, curbside pick up, delivery and contactless dine-In solutions. “In the coming months, we also plan to further expand our solutions to support the changing demand of the new world,” Neeraj Bajaj further adds.

About FreshBytes

Founded in 2015, FreshBytes mission is to help small to medium-sized restaurants connect with their customers by providing them an advanced on-demand online ordering platform that is easy to use and affordable. Currently servicing restaurants in the USA, the powerful platform offers the real-time capabilities that merchants need to deliver unparalleled ordering and logistics experience, and customers to connect with the brand for their off-premise dining experience. Read more about FreshBytes at www.freshbytes.io .

About DoorDash

Started in 2012 as a door-to-door delivery service, DoorDash has come a long way servicing as a last-mile delivery platform in more than 4000 cities across the USA and Canada. Earlier this month, DoorDash ventured into on-demand grocery delivery covering a delivery footprint of over 70 million Americans in major cities like San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego, Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Indianapolis. Read more about the DoorDash at www.doordash.com .

Contact:

Poonam Pahwa

FRESHBYTES

888-96-FRESH (37374)

poonam@freshbytes.io

The post FreshBytes Partners with DoorDash to Help Restaurants Make Delivery Profitable in the COVID Times and Beyond first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.