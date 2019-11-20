The Tie Bar/Chicago Tribune/TNS
Fresh, fun gifts for your LGBTQ friends and family

From www.chicagotribune.com
The Tie Bar/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Bow ties are back, and this one can work as either a traditional flourish or a bold boundary-breaker, depending on who wears it and how. Designed by women's basketball star Brittney Griner to reflect her arm tattoo, it features a vibrant hummingbird and orchid design. Brittney Griner Bow Tie, $25,thetiebar.com 

We've got glitter. We've got pronoun pins. We've got books about LGBTQ art and activism. The gay community is more diverse and vibrant than ever, and gift options abound - both tried and true, and fresh as the latest memoir or style icon. We love a "Euphoria"-worthy gift set from the gender-inclusive makeup company Fluide, a hand-bleached Flavnt T-shirt proclaiming gender is dead, and an all-inclusive bathroom sign clever enough to make Jacob Tobia's Instagram feed. There's even a hot pink scarf from Tobia, so pull up a chair and meet the gifts your friends and family can't wait to receive.

