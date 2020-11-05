Fresh curry powder adds flavor to this easy dinner

This curry takes less than 10 minutes to make. Using frozen chopped onions and prepared minced garlic cuts down the preparation time. Coconut milk adds a creamy texture.

Microwaveable brown rice is used in the Rice and Scallions recipe, making this a very quick and easy Indian-inspired dinner.

The curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. This type of powder loses its flavor quickly. If you have curry powder that is more than six months old, buy a new one. It will add more flavor to the dish.

Helpful Hints:

— Boneless pork chops can be used instead of tenderloin. Cut them into small pieces.

— crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of 2 teaspoons minced garlic.

— Chopped sweet onion can be used instead of frozen chopped onion.

Countdown:

— Prepare all ingredients.

— Make rice.

— Make pork dish.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 bottle mild curry powder, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 can light coconut milk, 1 bunch scallions and 1 package microwaveable brown rice.

Staples: canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.

___

COCONUT PORK CURRY

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 teaspoons canola oil

3/4 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1 inch cubes

1 cup frozen chopped onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon mild curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 cup reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes

1/2 cup light coconut milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown on all sides about 2 minutes. Add onion, garlic, curry powder and turmeric. Saute 1 minute, mixing the spices together. Add the tomatoes with their juice. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cook 2 minutes. Add coconut milk and salt and pepper to taste. Serve over the rice.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 334 calories (33% from fat), 12.4 g fat (4.7 g saturated,4.5 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 39.1 g protein, 17.3 g carbohydrates, 5.7 g fiber, 120 mg sodium.

RICE AND SCALLIONS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1 1/2 cups

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 scallions, sliced 1/2 cup

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

Cook rice in microwave according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2-cups and place it in a bowl. Add canola oil and half the scallions. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide the rice between two dinner plates. Spoon curry on top of the rice and sprinkle remaining scallions on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 234 calories (23% from fat), 6 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.6 g protein, 40.7 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 10 mg sodium.

___

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.